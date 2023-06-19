The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Friday Transaction, T.J. Watt Comments, DeMarvin Leal Rookie Season Evaluation, & Much More

Season 13, Episode 145 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I start things off by talking about the Friday transaction made by the Pittsburgh Steelers that included safety Scott Nelson being waived. We discuss how quickly that open roster spot will be filled and by what position.

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt was on the latest edition of the ‘Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger’ podcast so we make sure to cover all the interesting things that he had to say during that long interview.

Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi spoke this past week, so we go over some recent comments that he made about rookie defensive tackle Keeanu Benton. We discuss what kind of playing time we think Benton might be in store for during his rookie season and what type of production he might have.

Alex recently reviewed the rookie season of Steelers defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal and ahead of his video dropping on Tuesday, we discuss what the tape showed him when it came to his pass rushing ability.

As usual, we mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

