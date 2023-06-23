Steelers Sign 1st Round Pick OT Broderick Jones To Four-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed their 2023 first-round pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones to a four-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Broderick Jones, the #Steelers first rounder, has also agreed to terms on his rookie deal. https://t.co/Sq820CU8cn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 23, 2023

The four-year contract should total out at right around $16,626,353 due to his slotting position. Additionally, it’s easy to predict that all four years of Jones’ deal will be fully guaranteed. Over The Cap outlines what Jones’ rookie deal looks like with a $750,000 base salary in 2023 and a $9.091 million signing bonus. His cap charge this season will be $3.022 million. Jones also has workout bonuses due on the third day of training camp in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

Over the Cap has the full details of Broderick Jones’ contract with the Steelers. He has workout bonuses to be paid during camp in yrs 2-4 that total $3,090,744. That’s money he’ll get a bit quicker than if it was P5. Everything else is standard. https://t.co/mIMMXpZMpI — Daniel Salib (@salibdaniel1) June 23, 2023

Like all first round picks, his deal also comes with a fifth-year team option for the 2027 season.

The team later tweeted a photo of Jones’ inking his deal.

Jones was the 14th overall selection of this April’s draft. Pittsburgh traded up from #17 to #14 to acquire him, leaping the New York Jets, who potentially were going to take Jones at #15. It marked the fourth time since 2000 that the Steelers traded up in the first round after doing the same for SS Troy Polamalu in 2003, WR Santonio Holmes in 2006, and LB Devin Bush in 2019.

Jones was considered one of the top tackles in the class and ultimately the fourth offensive lineman selected behind Ohio State’s Paris Johnson (#6), Tennessee’s Darnell Wright (#10) and Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski (#11). He is the first offensive lineman Pittsburgh has selected in Round One since David DeCastro in 2012 and the first offensive tackle taken by the franchise since Jamain Stephens in 1996.

A tremendous athlete whose high school coaches say could’ve played college basketball, Jones is a raw player with just 19 career starts but has tons of upside. He’ll be the favorite to start but will compete with Dan Moore Jr. this summer to be the team’s left tackle.

Second round CB Joey Porter Jr. is the only rookie who remains unsigned. The team reached a deal with NT Keeanu Benton Friday morning.

You can read our full scouting report on Jones below.