Ranking The Rooms: AFC North Off-Ball LBs

The AFC North has been known historically for its running backs and pass rushers, at least in the last few decades. Not to be overlooked though is a historically great group of off-ball linebackers who also fit right into that mix, thanks to players like Ray Lewis, James Farrior, Andra Davis, and Takeo Spikes holding down the middle of AFC North defenses in the early 2000s.

Like the running backs and pass rushers, that trend seemed to be slowly returning in the tough AFC North, albeit with a different breed of linebackers to meet today’s wide-open, fast-paced offenses.

That is especially true ahead of the 2023 season as the AFC North seems to be getting back to its rugged, physical ways.

Let’s dive into the AFC North Off-Ball LB rankings ahead of the 2023 season.

1. BALTIMORE RAVENS

Baltimore sat at No. 3 ahead of the 2022 season in these rankings, but it was a move in-season that causes the Ravens to jump up to No. 1 in the rankings.

Baltimore traded for standout off-ball linebacker Roquan Smith in the middle of the 2022 season, solidifying the position overall. Then, the Ravens inked Smith to a five-year, $100 million contract extension, ensuring the terrific off-ball linebacker is in the purple and black for the foreseeable future.

Patrick Queen returns for his fourth season with the Ravens, though he did not have his fifth-year option picked up, making this a contract year for the former LSU standout. It’s a bit strange from the Ravens overall, considering the production Queen has had in his first three seasons. Queen is coming off a season which he notched career highs in tackles (117), sacks (five), interceptions (two), and passes defensed (six). He is one of three defenders (Roquan Smith and Bobby Wagner) with at least 300 tackles, three interceptions, and 10 sacks since entering the league in 2020.

That’s elite company. Yet, the Ravens chose to not allocate that type of money at the off-ball linebacker position — at least for now.

After declining Queen’s fifth-year option, the Ravens drafted former Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson in the third round, giving Baltimore another athletic, rangy off-ball linebacker to work with. Simpson has some intriguing tape and is a superb athlete, but he has a lot of work to do at the position overall.

Depth is very strong in Baltimore with second-year pro Josh Ross, and strong special teams options in Malik Harrison and Kristian Welch.

2. CINCINNATI BENGALS

After one season in the top spot, the Cincinnati Bengals fall to No. 2 despite having a rather strong group overall.

That’s in large part due to the presence of Logan Wilson, who has developed into the ideal linebacker in today’s game, one who plays the run well and is a high-level coverage defender. Wilson had a career year in 2022, recording 123 tackles, 2.5 sacks and seven quarterback hits. He did see a drop in interceptions though, down to just one last season.

Still, he looks like the perfect fit at the position for a long time moving forward.

Next to Wilson, the Bengals did a very good job of retaining Germaine Pratt in free agency. He’s a guy I liked quite a bit coming out of North Carolina State a few years ago, and he has found his game in the last two seasons for Cincinnati, recording a career-high 99 tackles last season, one sack and two interceptions. He added a career-high six tackles for loss, too, and was a real force for the Bengals.

Depth is really strong for Cincinnati as well. Akeem Davis-Gaither, Markus Bailey and Joe Bachie hold down the top three spots behind Wilson and Pratt. Davis-Gaither had 46 tackles last season, playing in 16 games while recording one start. Bailey added 24 tackles while starting one game, and Bachie appeared in 10 games, recording 10 tackles.

Davis-Gaither and Bailey played more than 63% of special teams snaps in 2022, with Davis-Gaither playing 294 snaps and Bailey adding 277. Bachie added 168 special teams snaps.

The Bengals also added Shaka Heyward as an undrafted free agent in the 2023 NFL Draft. Heyward was a sound three-down linebacker in college at Duke, but profiles as more of a special teams piece in the NFL. Cincinnati also has second-year pro Keandre Jones, and UDFAs Jaylen Moody and Tyler Murray at the position battling for a practice squad spot.

3. CLEVELAND BROWNS

Another year, another drop in the rankings for the Cleveland Browns, though it’s through no fault of their own.

Cleveland’s off-ball linebacker room is headlined by the uber athletic Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, a personal favorite of mine. He’s on the smaller side overall, but he’s exactly what teams want in today’s new-age linebacker. JOK played in just 11 games last season but still racked up 70 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four passes defensed. If he can stay healthy, he’s an All-Pro-caliber linebacker.

Next to JOK, Jacob Phillips looks like the next tackling machine for the Browns. Phillips got hurt in Week 7 against the Ravens and missed the rest of the season, but in seven games he had 46 tackles and was constantly around the football. Against Pittsburgh in Week 3 he had his coming out party with seven tackles and a sack.

Depth is rather intriguing for the Browns, too. Veteran Anthony Walker returns after suffering a torn quad muscle last season against the Steelers in Week 3. Historically he’s a strong run-and-hit linebacker with special teams abilities. Sione Takitaki is another strong depth presence for the Browns. He had 71 tackles and a sack in 12 games last season stepping in for Phillips and Walker, which was a career high.

Cleveland also added veteran special teams presence Matthew Adams to the roster this offseason and added rookies Charlie Thomas III and Mohamoud Diabate as UDFAs after the 2023 NFL Draft. Cleveland still has young players in Tony Fields II and Jordan Kunaszyk on the roster as well.

Some intriguing names with good athleticism overall.

4. PITTSBURGH STEELERS

No room in the AFC North underwent more changes this offseason than the Pittsburgh Steelers at off-ball linebacker.

Gone are Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane; in are Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts and Tanner Muse.

The Steelers pulled a complete makeover at the position, yet it still might not be good enough.

Holcomb, when healthy, is a tackling machine. He flies around, makes plays and is a great communicator overall. He should bring some good athleticism and tackling to the room overall. Roberts is the consummate professional, one who will always be in the right spots and provide the Steelers with a significant physical presence for the first time since Vince Williams retired.

Tanner Muse is an upgrade on special teams over a guy like Marcus Allen in recent seasons, which is a huge boost for the Steelers. He’s a former safety, like Allen, and a great athlete overall. He’s really produced when called upon in Seattle in recent years.

Second-year pro Mark Robinson is the key in this room though. If the former seventh-round pick takes a significant step forward, the room looks to be in better shape. If not, trouble is on the horizon. He’s a great athlete, plays with his hair on fire and is constantly around the football, but he’s still learning the position after switching from running back and is a bit raw overall.

Depth is a major issue for Pittsburgh. Toby Ndukwe and Chappelle Russell are the only other off-ball linebackers on the roster. That’s not comforting at all. It’s certainly a position the Steelers could — and should — add to, either ahead of training camp or after camp cuts when veterans will be available again.

2022 AFC North Off-Ball LB rankings:

No. 1 – Cincinnati Bengals

No. 2 – Cleveland Browns

No. 3 – Baltimore Ravens

No. 4 – Pittsburgh Steelers