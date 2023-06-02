Ranking The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Key Offseason Additions (Part Two)

Another new series, though just a two-part one, to pass the time throughout the offseason. It’s been a busy couple of months for GM Omar Khan in his first full offseason, turning over quite a bit of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster. So we’ll rank the team’s non-draft additions, the free agent signings, notable waiver claims, and trades. This list won’t include draft picks and some of the low-level additions (Futures Contracts, XFL signings, non-veteran acquisitions) or re-signings but there’s still 14 names for us to rank.

They’ll be ranked in terms of the quality and value of their signings. That’s based on a combination of need, ability, and projected snap count and impact.

If you missed Part One, you can click here to see #8-14. This part will list the top seven additions Omar Khan’s made.

1. OG Isaac Seumalo

An obvious choice for the top spot, Seumalo is in a tier all his own. A surprise big swing on the heels of the Nate Herbig addition, Seumalo should be the team’s starting left guard this season. A heady player and great pass protector who fits Pat Meyer’s scheme well, he’ll help rookie OT Broderick Jones – to a small degree – should he win the starting job. But Seumalo and James Daniels should make up for a quality guard duo and he’s a serious upgrade over Kevin Dotson. Should play a lot cleaner and bring far fewer frustrations. Really liked the aggressiveness here.

2. WR Allen Robinson II

Robinson wasn’t a free agent acquisition but a trade via the Los Angeles Rams. Pittsburgh gave up little to get Robinson, the Rams retaining the majority of his salary in exchange to move up 17 spots in the seventh round of April’s draft, meaning the Steelers basically got him for free.

While there’s concern about a soon-to-be 30-year-old receiver coming off a foot injury, he’s worth the low investment. Robinson should be a trusted slot receiver with outside versatility. His numbers won’t be gaudy and I could see him having a 45/480/3 type of season. But the team needed a veteran receiver in the room and couldn’t fully depend on Calvin Austin III to be their guy after missing his entire rookie year.

The minimal assets given to acquire Robinson coupled with the steady role he could play in Pittsburgh’s offense, one that needed a third wideout, makes this a good move all around. Even if it’s probably just a one-year relationship.

3. ILB Cole Holcomb

I wasn’t crazy about the Holcomb signing but looking over the list in terms of impact players and snaps to be played, it’s hard not to put Holcomb towards the top of the list. Inked to a three-year deal, he is expected to be the Steelers’ three-down linebacker this season. He’s athletic and well-rounded but isn’t great in any one area. I don’t know if he’s really going to be the future of the position — my bet is no — but he should get through at least the first two years of his deal. He’ll at least be given every chance to prove his worth and I understand Omar Khan’s perspective of changing out an inside linebacker room that disappointed a year ago.

4. EDGE Markus Golden

I don’t want to delude myself that Golden is going to have mega-numbers this year, though he did finish with 11 sacks two seasons ago. He’s still a 32-year old pass rusher trying to squeeze out another two years in his long career. But addressing EDGE with a veteran #3 was critical and Pittsburgh got a good player in Golden.

It’s hard to find a free agent outside linebacker willing to come to Pittsburgh, knowing they’re stuck behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. But Golden was convinced, reuniting with good friend and now OLB coach Denzel Martin. He lacks length but it clearly hasn’t stopped him from having a successful NFL career. To make up for it, he uses his hands well, has some weight and size to seal the edge, and runs hard.

5. OG Nate Herbig

When initially signed, it seemed like Herbig was in line to start over LG Kevin Dotson. Then the team signed OG Isaac Seumalo and it became clear Herbig was added for depth. But he’s excellent depth and probably one of the top backup guards in the league, a widebody who fits the team’s physical run game structure well. Pittsburgh realized how lucky its line got staying healthy last season and how unlikely that is to replicate itself in 2023. Adding depth along the o-line was vital and Herbig solves that at both guard spots.

6. CB Patrick Peterson

Of course, Peterson will play more snaps than names above him and he’s lower on this list than you might expect but I have some concerns here. He’s about to turn 33 and the Steelers, after drafting Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr., seem intent sticking with their man-heavy scheme. That’s not Peterson’s game. Not anymore.

There’s value in his veteran leadership and potentially in his versatility, though it’ll be new waters for him, and I’m not confident he’ll make it through both years of his contract. He reminds me of Joe Haden in a lot of ways but is at the age where the Steelers decided to move on from Haden after he lost what was left of his speed. This might not go well.

7. SS Keanu Neal

Neal fills a necessary need of a box strong safety to replace Terrell Edmunds. He’s older and not as athletic but can play near the line of scrimmage and throw his weight around. There isn’t much beyond that and he’ll offer little in coverage, making for a one-year fill-in despite signing a two-year deal. He checks the box just enough and should log a fair amount of snaps this season.