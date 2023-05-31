Ranking The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Key Offseason Additions (Part One)

Another new series, though just a two-part one, to pass the time throughout the offseason. It’s been a busy couple of months for GM Omar Khan in his first full offseason, turning over quite a bit of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster. So we’ll rank the team’s non-draft additions, the free agent signings, notable waiver claims, and trades. This list won’t include draft picks and some of the low-level additions (Futures Contracts, XFL signings, non-veteran acquisitions) or re-signings but there’s still 14 names for us to rank.

They’ll be ranked in terms of the quality and value of their signings. That’s based on a combination of need, ability, and projected snap count and impact.

Part One will rank the bottom seven while Part Two will showcase the top seven names.

8. DL Armon Watts

Watts was a late bloomer in college so it’s no surprise he came on strong in recent years in the league, picking up five sacks two years ago. He had just one last season, making him a cheap addition this offseason, and is built from the ground up with good hips, hands, and feet. Watts has some solid tape and a bit of juice as a pass rusher who is capable of playing up and down the line, though most of his work has come along the interior.

9. ILB Tanner Muse

Muse is who he is — a core special teamer and little more — and was signed to replace Marcus Allen. He’ll serve his purpose well but don’t expect him to do anything more than help Danny Smith. Still, the Steelers needed to add proven veteran special teamers after losing many of those guys to free agency.

10. ILB Elandon Roberts

Some will think this is too low, but I didn’t get the Roberts signing. I understood the overall need to add another inside linebacker but Roberts is the same dude as Mark Robinson, who I’m excited to watch develop in Year Two. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Robinson started over Roberts come Week One and while Roberts can play a bit on special teams, he just seems like a redundant signing who will be one-and-done like so many at the position before him.

11. CB Chandon Sullivan

Sullivan is at least a veteran option at slot corner and right now, is the favorite to serve as the team’s starter Week One. It’s far from ideal as Sullivan was toasted too often last year. On paper though, he can function on passing downs and gives the Steelers an option with NFL experience, even if he’s not a long-term answer and perhaps not even a short-term choice.

12. P Braden Mann

Mann was a waiver claim after being dumped by the New York Jets. Big leg who is prone to outkicking his coverage. Also has kickoff specialist ability that may help save Chris Boswell’s leg. Mann is healthy competition for Pressley Harvin III and they should have a hearty battle this summer. Only issue is they’re cut from a similar cloth. Highly successful college punters, Ray Guy Award winners, haven’t found ideal consistency in the NFL.

13. NT Breiden Fehoko

Fehoko wasn’t a terrible signing. He’s a squatty run stuffer and does that job well enough. Cost isn’t an issue here either. But Fehoko is nothing more than a run-down, base nose tackle who will have a hard time justifying consistent snaps. It’s possible he makes the roster — the team is clearly unhappy with Montravius Adams — but Armon Watts is the better player overall.

14. OT Le’Raven Clark

Clark was a fine-enough signing ahead of the draft to give the Steelers some semblance of versatile tackle depth. But there will be problems if Clark ever has to see the field. Big ones. Clark is not an NFL-caliber player. At best, he’s Guy Whimper, and his only role was to serve as an insurance policy prior to the team drafting OT Broderick Jones in Round One. Clark is outside-looking-in to make the team. Good news here is he’s cheap.