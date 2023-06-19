Rally In Death Valley: Look For The Steelers To Draft A Clemson Tiger In 2024

I’ve learned better over the years to speak in absolutes as doing so can come back to bite you in the butt if you get proven wrong. However, speaking with confidence is another thing entirely as you need to have conviction with your stances on a subject or a side of an argument.

As I’m starting to dive into the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft class and the prospects that figure to gain more steam come the fall, one statement continues to run through my mind.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are probably going to take a Clemson Tiger in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Now, this isn’t a guarantee that the Steelers will take a draft prospect out of Clemson next spring, but rather a strong hunch given the draft-eligible players Clemson has this coming season and the potential positions of need Pittsburgh may look to fill after the season.

As the roster is currently constructed, ILB is one position that Steelers’ fans may be feeling uneasy about heading into the 2023 season. Rightfully so as the team completely overhauled the room from a year ago, signing Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, and Tanner muse to replace Devin Bush, Myles Jack, and Robert Spillane. While Holcomb and Roberts are proven veterans in this league, they lack the splash and high-level playmaking ability Pittsburgh desires in the middle of their defense, appearing to be more short-term fillers rather than a long-term solution at the position.

Thankfully, Clemson has two of the better ILB prospects in this year’s draft class with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. & Barrett Carter. Trotter Jr. is the son of former All-Pro LB Jeremiah Trotter Sr. and has established himself as the top prospect at the position heading into 2023, having the skill set to defend the run, rush the passer, and cover opposing receivers in the passing game. He finished 2022 with 89 tackles (13.5 TFL), 6.5 sacks, five pass deflections, and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Given his athleticism, production, and bloodlines, Trotter Jr. should have Pittsburgh’s interest in 2023.

Trotter Jr.’s teammate, Barrett Carter, is quite the LB prospect himself. Carter is an athletic specimen that stands 6’1, 225lb and flies to the football with great pursuit. Last season, Carter posted 73 total stops (10.5 TFLs), 5.5 sacks, eight pass deflections, and two INTs along with two forced fumbles. Carter is a see ball, get ball defender who plays with great pursuit and has the coverage ability you want in today’s linebacker. Coverage is something that Pittsburgh’s linebackers have struggled with in recent seasons, and Carter is a young, talented prospect that could help in that area.

Pittsburgh also has needs along the defensive line as they continue to attempt to add depth and potential heirs behind veterans like Cameron Heyward as they develop into potential starters. The Tigers have DL #13 Tyler Davis who decided to return for another season after being a mid-round prospect in last year’s draft class. The 6’2, 300lb senior may not have the measurables or freaky athleticism, but Davis is a strong, stout defender in the middle that plays with great effort against the run and can generate a pass rush thanks to his leverage and motor.

Clemson’s Tyler Davis beats the LG with his quickness and a rip move through the A gap. One of the top SR IDLs in the 2023 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/SnuyXQuCXo — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) September 24, 2022

A better positional fit for Pittsburgh’s defense would be Clemson DL Ruke Orhorhoro who has the size (6’4, 295lb) and length Pittsburgh looks for in the 3-tech/4i DL. Orhorhoro opted to return to school as well and is coming off his best season in 2022, notching 23 total stops (eight TFLs), four sacks, a fumble recovery, and five PBUs. Orhorhoro is a strong player at the point of attack that also has notable athleticism at his size, being able to rush the passer from the interior as well as get his hands up into passing lanes. Another year could be what Orhorhoro to put together a season that makes him worthy of being drafted in the first two rounds next spring.

Ruke Orhorhoro feels the forgotten man on this Clemson 2022 DL but he is damn good! Can literally play up and down the DL at 6'4 295lbs Getting better and better each season… pic.twitter.com/3ZMIuKXY51 — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) July 30, 2022

Other Clemson Tigers that could warrant consideration from Pittsburgh this coming spring include S Andrew Mukuba who profiles more as a free safety which the team has in Minkah Fitzpatrick, but Mukuba is a rangy player that could be considered in the middle rounds of the draft. OL Walker Parks has the prototypical size you want in an offensive lineman as well as the versatility, having started at tackle and guard over the past three seasons. OL Marcus Tate as well as Will Putnam also are middle-round blockers that could provide depth at guard or center while WR Beaux Collins is a guy that figures to be near the top of the WR draft class as a HWS specimen that excels down the field like George Pickens.

Clemson is one of the powerhouse schools in college football, routinely turning out NFL-ready talent. While the 2024 class won’t be anything out of the ordinary for the Tigers and their draft prospects, Pittsburgh’s potential needs at ILB, DL, and OL will likely have them considering multiple Tigers to add to their team via the draft next April.