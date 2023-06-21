Pat Freiermuth Aiming To Set A TE Record In 2023

Earlier in the offseason, we wrote about the mark Najee Harris is looking to set in 2023, becoming the first running back since 2014 to have three straight 1000+ yard rushing seasons if he can do it this year. But he’s not the only one chasing a pretty cool mark. TE Pat Freiermuth is trying to put himself in an exclusive club, a 1 of 1 grouping. If he can catch 60 passes this year, he’ll become the first tight end in NFL history to do so in each of his first three years.

Currently, only two tight ends have ever done it their first two. It’s Freiermuth and former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Keith Jackson. The 13th overall pick of the 1988 draft, Jackson caught 81 passes as a rookie and followed that up with 63 as a sophomore. But he was unable to keep that streak going into his third year, still productive but ending 1990 with 50 catches.

Freiermuth could become the first to make it three. He’s hovered right at that 60-catch threshold in each of his first two years. Sixty as a rookie, 63 as a sophomore. Injuries have gotten a bit in the way –he’s already had three concussions — but staying on the field is the name of the game when it comes to streaks like these.

Already, Freiermuth should be considered a top 10 tight end in the league. He’s not top five, he’s not among the elite bunch, but he’s a steady, consistent, and improving receiver. Pittsburgh smartly got him involved in the offense further downfield in 2022, his yards per catch, YAC, and ADOT all jumping up. But he still kept up his receptions rate, a trusty underneath threat for Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.

If Freiermuth sets the tight end record, he’ll also become just the 20th player in NFL history – regardless of position – to achieve such a feat. Three wide receivers have active streaks: CeeDee Lamb, Tee Higgins, and Justin Jefferson. Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara also did it from 2017 to 2019 while Kamara stretched his streak into a fourth season before it ended in 2021.

So the big question is – can Freiermuth do it? Can he reach 60 receptions again?

On the positive side, he’s done the hard part. Two-thirds of it, anyway. Despite changes at quarterbacks, a clunky offense last season, his injuries, and not being the #1 target of his offense, Freiermuth’s hit the 60-catch mark in his first two seasons. With the offense more settled and stable under Kenny Pickett, he could easily do it again, especially if he plays all 17 games for the first time of his career.

What’s working against him? Pittsburgh’s commitment to the run game, for starters. They aren’t looking to throw the ball a ton this season. In the nine games after the bye, Freiermuth was held to three or fewer receptions in five of them. Twice, he was held without a catch. Extrapolate his pre-bye numbers over the course of an entire season and he would’ve caught 78 passes. Do the same with his post-bye numbers and that figure drops to 59. Big difference.

Freiermuth should also lose some of the slot share he controlled last season. Steven Sims and Gunner Olszewski had more rushes than receptions a year ago. This time, Allen Robinson II is a trusted veteran while Calvin Austin III should see work, taking away a handful of targets from Freiermuth.

Like it was in 2021 and 2022, Freiermuth’s race to 60 catches should be a tight one. As a rookie, he didn’t reach that number until Week 18. Last year, it occurred in Week 17. He should be right up against it all the way until the end but if he can reach #60, he’ll hold a record.