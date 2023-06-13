OLB Alex Highsmith Wants Deal Done Before Training Camp, Wants ‘To Focus On Ball’ During Minicamp

OLB Alex Highsmith has been the talk of the offseason as the Steelers pass rusher enters the final year of his rookie contract and is looking for a contract extension this summer.

Rightfully so as Highsmith is coming off a career year in 2022 when he posted 14.5 sacks and five forced fumbles, which led the league last season. He progressed as a pass rusher, becoming the ideal running mate opposite T.J. Watt while improving as a run defender as well.

Steelers who have recorded 14+ sacks and 5+ forced fumbles in a season: T.J. Watt (2019, 2021)

James Harrison (2008)

Alex Highsmith (2022) The Steelers have their No. 2 edge rusher opposite Watt. Getting Highsmith extended should be a priority. — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) January 24, 2023

Despite not having a deal done at the start of mandatory minicamp, Highsmith has voiced the last couple of weeks that he is a football guy through and through and isn’t going to miss the offseason work as the two sides work towards a new contract. When asked about his contract situation prior to the start of the first day of minicamp, Highsmith said he hopes the contract is done before training camp so he can focus on football when the team puts on pads in Latrobe for training camp.

“That would be awesome,” Highsmith said regarding having a deal done before training camp, according to Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I’m confident with the way things are going. We’ll see what happens. Right now, I just want to focus on ball.”

Highsmith expressing confidence in a contract extension coming in the near future is great to hear as training camp looms closer. Highsmith was a full participant during OTAs, taking part in individual and team drills. However, when asked if he plans to be a full participant during minicamp practices, Highsmith was noncommittal about if he would take part in all drills Tuesday.

“We’ll see when that time comes,” Highsmith said, according to Rutter. “Right now, I’m working. Being with the team, being with the guys means a lot to me.”

Highsmith has been a first-class professional when it comes to the handling of his contract situation this offseason. He has been a good teammate, coming into the facility for voluntary workouts to be around the guys and showing commitment to getting better not only as an individual player but also as a team. We shall see if he logs full participation in minicamp this week or if he decides to “hold in,” but it sounds like a contract for Highsmith should be coming in the coming weeks.