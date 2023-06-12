NFL Analysts Agree That Steelers Have Top Five RB Room In NFL

Historically, the running game for the Pittsburgh Steelers has been an important part of the offense. With names like Franco Harris, Jerome Bettis, Willie Parker, Rocky Bleier, and yes, even Le’Veon Bell, Steelers faithful have had their fair share of running backs to watch tear through opposing defenses. However, Pittsburgh’s rushing attack hasn’t been quite the same in recent years. Yet, if former NFL scout/director of player administration/analyst Pat Kirwan and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jim Miller are to be believed, Steelers fans may see a resurgence of the running game in 2023.

On the SiriusXM show Movin’ The Chains, Kirwan and Miller both ranked their Top 5 running back rooms in the NFL heading into the season. Kirwan had the Steelers in fourth place, just behind the Green Bay Packers and ahead of the New England Patriots. Miller had Pittsburgh fifth, just behind the Patriots.

Movin' The Chains is ranking each of the position groups for all 32 teams……check out their top 5 RB Rooms below @JimMiller_NFL @PatKirwan_NFL#FTTB I #NYGiants I #HTTC I #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/4I5fniMovN — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 12, 2023

With quarterback Kenny Pickett entering his second season in the league, having a strong running game is one of the keys to helping keep pressure off the young QB. General manager Omar Khan addressed the offensive line and run blocking during the offseason with additions like guards Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig, rookie tackle Broderick Jones, and even rookie tight end Darnell Washington. Conversely, a stronger passing game can open up a defense for an improved running game as well. So if Pickett can continue to grow with targets like wide receivers Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II, and Calvin Austin III along with tight end Pat Freiermuth, that can mean even more production in the run game.

However, Miller and Kirwan were simply looking at the running back situation for these rankings. So what might these two have seen in the Steelers’ running backs to rate the position group so highly in the league?

First up is starter Najee Harris. Now entering his third season in the league and with the Steelers, he has 14 rushing touchdowns and six receiving touchdowns across 34 career games. He has been solid running the ball, and with the additions up front and an improved passing game, he could be even more dangerous on the ground and through the air.

Behind Harris is second-year man Jaylen Warren. While he was clearly the backup to Harris last season, he definitely made a mark. He finished his rookie season with 77 carries for 379 yards, 4.92 yards per carry, and one touchdown. He also had 28 receptions for 214 yards, an average of 7.6 yards per reception. Then he showed up to OTAs even bigger than last season yet not lacking in explosiveness, earning him a Stock Up from Matthew Marczi.

While there is still plenty of time before the Steelers take the field against opponents looking to truly shut them down, the running backs could be primed for a big season, per Kirwan and Miller. It’s easy to understand why.