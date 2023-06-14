Matt Canada Sees Connor Heyward As A ‘Unique Talent’: ‘He’s Good At A Lot Of Different Things’

When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Connor Heyward out of Michigan State, many wondered what his role would be in the NFL.

When they announced the selection, they listed Heyward as a tight end, a position he got some run at with the Spartans in college along with running back, fullback, slot receiver, H-back, in-line, and split out receiver in empty packages. He played mainly tight end and on special teams for Pittsburgh last season, showcasing the versatility he had in college while working down the seam over the middle of the field as well as taking handoffs, like in the Raiders game, to pick up yardage on the ground.

My favorite play of the 2022 season was this jet sweep by Connor Heyward that kept the clock running and guaranteed a win for the Steelers in week 16 against the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/psFUGuNq1S — Billy Hartford (@BudDupreeFan) January 27, 2023

OC Matt Canada spoke to the media Wednesday during minicamp and was asked about Heyward’s position versatility. Canada responded with a question, stating that’s Heyward’s skill set makes him a valuable chess piece to use in different spots of the offense.

Matt Canada on what Connor Heyward’s versatility can do for the Steelers offense: pic.twitter.com/MeFjX1ftu3 — Amanda Godsey (@AmandaFGodsey) June 14, 2023

“What is he?” Canada said to the media Wednesday via video from Amanda Godsey’s Twitter page. “That’s the question that everybody asks. If someone figures it out, let me know. He’s good at a lot of different things which is a benefit for us. Back to the prior question about matchups, I think he fits that mold. Who are you putting on Connor, and what can we do, and again, completely for our offense, being able to do different things based on what they give us with our certain skill sets. So, Connor’s a unique talent, and we are excited about him as well.”

Connor Heyward is a “jack of all trades, master of none” type of player who can fill multiple roles in an offense but isn’t going to wow you in one particular category. His lack of ideal size at the TE position (6’0, 230lb) was a big reason he fell to the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, where the Pittsburgh Steelers selected him. Going into this season, many believed that Heyward would step in and take over the fullback job since Derek Watt wasn’t re-signed, being a capable blocker who provides more of a playmaking skill set than Watt ever had at that position during his tenure in Pittsburgh.

Still, Heyward’s versatility and ability to wear multiple hats will help him not only stick on this roster but also get on the field a fair amount in 2023. Being able to play as a lead blocker at FB, TE, slot receiver, and outside receiver in big empty packages only increases his value to Canada and the rest of the offense. While Pittsburgh brought back Zach Gentry and drafted Darnell Washington, Heyward’s role in the offense should not only stabilize from his rookie season but grow as well based on where Pittsburgh intends to play him in different offensive packages.