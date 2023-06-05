Longtime Steelers’ Trainer John Norwig Officially Announces Retirement

Reported weeks ago, longtime Pittsburgh Steelers’ head athletic trainer John Norwig has officially announced his retirement after 32 seasons with the team.

On Steelers.com, Norwig penned an article saying goodbye to the team he faithfully treated for more than three decades, a Steelers lifer who was widely respected in his profession.

In the letter, Norwig thanked many people for helping him along the way, noting he had the privilege of working under Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, and Mike Tomlin, the only three head coaches who have been in Pittsburgh since 1969. Norwig also thanked other key names in the Steelers’ front office, past and present.

“I want to thank the Rooney family for taking a chance on a Penn State graduate who was working at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., in 1991. I have been fortunate to have worked for the best ownership in the National Football League. When I began my career, Tom Donahoe was the Director of Football Operations and later I worked for Kevin Colbert. Both are quality folks who helped shape the team. And this team is on the rise under the leadership and management of Omar Khan and his staff.”

As you can read, Norwig gave a nod to current GM Omar Khan, who took over the team in May of 2022 and is finishing up his first full offseason with the team. Norwig’s comments echo what longtime scout Mark Gorscak, also stepping down from his position (though not retiring from football), told us during Friday’s episode of The Terrible Podcast, believing the team is in good hands with Khan at the helm.

Norwig began his athletic training career in 1979 before quickly joining the college ranks at Penn State the following year. He eventually was hired as Vanderbilt’s head athletic trainer before the Steelers tabbed him as their guy. He was inducted into the PA Athletic Trainers Hall of Fame in 2015 and served as the state’s President of the Football Athletic Trainer’s society.

In the letter, Norwig thanked a slew of people ranging from the Steelers’ training staff and their medical team while praising the organization’s stability and commitment to excellence. Before thanking his family and friends, he also thanked Steelers Nation for their support over the last 32 years.

“I also want to thank Steelers Nation. I will miss the games this fall, especially as the team comes out on the field at Acrisure Stadium and hear the roar of the crowd and experience that sea of swirling Terrible Towels. Believe me when I say, I will never forget the feeling you provided for the last 32 seasons at Three Rivers Stadium, Heinz Field, and Acrisure Stadium – and at most road games too. Steelers Nation travels well away from Pittsburgh. Thank you for your support and giving us love!”

Norwig will be replaced by new head athletic trainer Gabe Amponsah, a Duquesne graduate who served as Steelers’ intern in the mid-2000s. He most recently served as the head athletic trainer at Kentucky.

Again, check out Norwig’s letter in its entirety by clicking the link here.