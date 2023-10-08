Kenny Pickett Credits Steelers Trainers For Getting Him Ready, Says Bye Week Is Coming At Perfect Time

When it’s Pittsburgh Steelers versus the Baltimore Ravens, both sides always come out of his game battered and bruised. And Pittsburgh came into the game dealing with more injuries than the other side. A win makes the Steelers’ upcoming bye week all the sweeter. And it provides an excellent time for this Steelers team to get healthy on the other side.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Kenny Pickett said he knows there’s no bad time for a bye week, but he’ll sure enjoy this one.

“Shout out to our trainers,” Pickett said postgame via Steelers.com. “I’ve spent a lot of time with Gabe and Dino and Sonia all week, just doing everything I can to make sure I’m as healthy as I can be out there. And those guys took care of me. So huge appreciation of them. I think this bye week came in a really good time for us to get guys back and also get myself healthy here moving forward.”

For those unaware, Pickett is referring to new head Steelers trainer Gabe Amponsah, physical therapist Jon Adino, and assistant trainer Sonia Ruef. Amponsah is in the first year in this role, replacing longtime head trainer John Norwig, who retired in June.

Pickett came into this game dealing with a bone bruise and unreported calf injury that appeared to be as much of an issue for him as the knee. But he started and played the game without a brace and showed no signs of being hurt. He finished the game 18-of-32 for 224 yards and a touchdown, a game-winning 41-yard score to WR George Pickens.

But the injuries go beyond him. Pittsburgh had multiple players missed this game due to injury. In fact, only two of the team’s seven inactives were healthy scratches, QB Mason Rudolph as the third/emergency option and RB Godwin Igwebuike. Punter Pressley Harvin III (hamstring), OT Dan Moore Jr. (knee), OG James Daniels (groin), TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), and DL DeMarvin Leal (concussion) all missed action.

In addition, RB Anthony McFarland Jr. (knee), WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring), and DT Cam Heyward (groin) have all been on IR since after the team’s Week One loss to the San Francisco 49ers. It’s not yet known if any of them will be able to join the team following their bye, but it seems like there’s a chance one of them could come back, especially Johnson.

Pittsburgh will enjoy next weekend off before gearing up for Week Seven against the Los Angeles Rams. A win can do so much for a team. It can help wash away the negativity carried into the week, like the Steelers experienced after blown out by the Houston Texans seven days ago. It can prove a team’s resolve and strength to win with all that adversity. It can have you feeling good for a bye week and a chance to enjoy it than dwell on a loss. And it can put you in first place in the division, as it did for the Steelers today.