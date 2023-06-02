Season 13, Episode 138 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest on the Pittsburgh Steelers when it comes to the team’s OTA practices these last few days.

We talk quite a bit about the rookie cornerbacks, Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr., in addition to discussing things that veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson has said these last few days.

Steelers tackle Dan Moore Jr. is getting practice snaps on the right side in OTAs, so we discuss that bit of news. We also discuss what else is newsworthy concerning the Steelers now that their second week of OTA practices have concluded. We talk some about three position groups we feel the team could quite possibly address moving forward into the summer.

Might Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons be a plausible trade candidate for the Steelers? We discuss that topic quite thoroughly in this show as well.

In the middle of this show, Alex and I are joined by former Steelers longtime scout Mark Gorscak, who is now transitioning into other professional areas in his life. We have a great 40-minute interview with Gorscak that you won’t want to miss. He answered quite a few questions from us concerning the inner workings of the scouting process and much more. Make sure you follow Mark on Twitter at @gors55, if not already doing so.

Later in the show, Alex and I answer a few questions we have received from listeners over the last several days. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers OTA Takeaways, Rookie CB Buzz, Mark Gorscak Interview, & Much More

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1qhuvwOuHAJIZbh6NrVdP0?si=d8faa9a172514488

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 138 of Season 13 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n