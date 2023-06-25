Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, and Alexa Dellarocco telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener- and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
Episode 843 on this Sunday, Dr. Melanie Friedlander talks about the NFL and NFLPA sponsorship of research on CBD use for pain management and whether they should wait for results to change their current policies.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 843)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2678154194
