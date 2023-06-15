Kozora: Let Mark Robinson Cook

I admit the title here is a little tongue-in-cheek. No one wants Mark Robinson to “cook” like Russell Wilson did last season. But it was a little discouraging to hear defensive coordinator Teryl Austin downplay Robinson’s potential involvement in the 2023 defense. While Austin praised his progression, he put the kibosh on Robinson being in the starting mix this season.

“Maybe next year he’s ready to really compete for that starting job,” Austin told reporters Tuesday at minicamp.

And I get it. The Steelers brought in Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts. Robinson is just a second-year guy, only a couple years removed from playing running back in the FCS. But this is Year Two, where players often make a big jump, and Robinson has already shown promising flashes.

As a rookie, it made sense for him to sit. He was just too raw, too new, a big ball of hard-hitting energy who probably didn’t quite know what to do with it. But even still, he didn’t look like a fish out of water on the field. He impressed during training camp, though he was a bit worse in preseason action. Overall, he exceeded expectations as a raw seventh-round pick.

He spent most of his rookie season inactive, needing practice and mental reps to gain a baseline level about the game. As the team struggled, many fans called for Robinson to play. And I was the one pushing back at the time, knowing he probably wasn’t ready and wouldn’t surpass trusted guys like Robert Spillane with experience in the Steelers’ defense.

But this is 2023. Robinson isn’t a wide-eyed rookie anymore. He has a full season and spring under his belt. He’s also soaking up lots of reps, working first-team inside linebacker with Cole Holcomb eased back coming off foot surgery. Robinson has apparently flashed, even picking off Kenny Pickett one day, and the reports on him have all been glowing.

So why punt to next year? It’s not to say Austin needs to cement Robinson as a Day One starter. But man, leave the door open. Maybe this is just a way to push his buttons, keep him hungry, and not too comfortable if he’s making a couple plays in shorts and shells and feeling good about himself.

Holcomb is going to be a three-down player. And Roberts is cut from a similar cloth as Robinson — both are undersized missiles who thump against the run –with more experience. There’s no guarantee Robinson starts. But frame it as a completely open competition. It’s good for Roberts, good for Robinson, good for the team.

Even if Robinson doesn’t technically start, the team should find ways to get him on the field. That’s what the Steelers did last year, playing him in 4-4 fronts against run-heavy teams in Carolina and Baltimore, out-snapping Devin Bush over the final two weeks. As a backup, Robinson could become a valuable special teamer, but there’s more he can offer this team. It’s not like Roberts is some sort of All-Pro. Given Pittsburgh’s recent track record, it’ll be a minor miracle if he’s on the roster next year.

Let the kids play. Robinson isn’t a guy who needs to be coddled. As a raw rookie, he flashed his tools and how he can help his team. His energy alone is infectious. Don’t keep a talented player glued to the bench. At the least, don’t shut that door in June.