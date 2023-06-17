Kirwan: Jones Can Start ‘Right Away,’ Was Highest Graded Tackle In Draft

There is a reason the Pittsburgh Steelers traded up in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Georgia tackle Broderick Jones. Jones, despite being raw, is an athletic freak who has one of the highest ceilings of tackles in this year’s draft class. If he pans out, Pittsburgh could have their left tackle position sorted for at least a decade.

On Movin’ The Chains on SiriusXM NFL Rado with Pat Kirwan and former Steelers quarterback Jim Miller, Kirwan gave high praise for Jones, calling him the best in the draft.

“I’m the biggest Jones fan from the draft of all the tackles,” said Kirwan, a former NFL scout and coach. “I watched that guy so closely, he’s the athlete, he’s the guy that can match athleticism with a speed rusher. That’s what I love most about him. He can go out and find a linebacker, a safety, and knock him on his ass. I have never given a three to a rookie, but I’m giving this guy a three. That’s how much I think the guy’s gonna be a factor right away. I just think when you look for athleticism at the left tackle spot, there’s just not a lot of guys, if any really, that are as athletic as this guy right now. So that’s what I gave him.”

Jones has been described as raw coming out of college because he started less than 20 games at left tackle in his time at Georgia. At only 22 years old, Jones has a lot of room to grow and refine his technique. The really encouraging thing about Jones is that he has elite tools that you can’t teach like his athleticism and aggression, and his technique is something that can be taught.

Even though his technique needs to be refined, Kirwan already believes he can step in and start right away. While that certainly is not set in stone, Kirwan has experience in scouting and has a better eye for these things than me. If Jones can learn offensive line coach Pat Meyer’s system, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him start Week One.

The Steelers’ offense this season, and likely for the next few, is going to be predicated on running the football. Having an athletic tackle like Jones who can get to the second level quickly and flatten linebackers and safeties can make a big difference and help running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren hit new heights. With the Steelers offense being designed a specific way, it makes sense to draft a left tackle who not only can easily come in and excel in a run-first scheme but also has the tools to be an extremely good pass blocker once he refines his technique.

Throughout the history of the Steelers, they have not had amazing tackle play. When looking at the team’s historic offensive lines, strength has always been the interior with Hall of Fame centers and guards. But if Jones hits his extremely high ceiling, it is not out of the realm of possibility that he becomes the best-ever left tackle to suit up in the Black and Gold.