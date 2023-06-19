‘Keep An Eye On Him:’ Draft Analyst Says Watch Out For 7th Round OL Spencer Anderson

The Pittsburgh Steelers are no strangers to having 7th round picks make impacts. Brett Keisel and Kelvin Beachum are two great such examples while to a lesser degree, safety Tre Norwood found ways to get on the field and make plays as a rookie. The Steelers have another 7th rounder worth watching in the form of Maryland’s Spencer Anderson, the Steelers’ final draft pick of this year’s class.

Draft analyst Emory Hunt, who specializes in sleepers and small-schoolers, joined Ross Tucker on the College Draft Podcast Monday to discuss the Steelers’ draft picks, mentioning Anderson toward the end of the conversation.

“Anderson is someone is an intriguing player,” Hunt told Tucker. “Keep an eye on him. When it’s aligned properly, he’s able to do some impressive things.”

Anderson was drafted as a guard but versatility is his calling card. He played all five spots in college and while he most likely profiles as an interior player in the league, his 32 1/8 inch arms keeping him inside, the more hats a late round pick can wear, the better their odds of sticking.

Hunt didn’t go into detail about his “when it’s aligned properly” comment but in our own scouting report, Josh Carney concluded this about Anderson, noting refinement needed in his game that Hunt is probably hinting at.

“That said, he has the size, the length and the body type to take a step forward in the run game under offensive line coach Pat Meyer. He flashed some solid run-blocking reps at Maryland, but he needs refinement with his feet and pad level. A seventh-round pick near the end of the draft, he’s a solid flier, one who profiles as a serviceable interior swing lineman moving forward.”

Barring injury, Anderson won’t be in the mix to start. But 7th round picks are just trying to make the initial 53 and he has a real path of doing so. Anderson may grab the 8th or 9th offensive line spot and ideally for him, he becomes the team’s backup center behind Mason Cole. There’s plenty of competition for that role, Kendrick Green is still hanging around while Ryan McCollum has a center background, but Anderson’s ability to play up and down the line should make him stand out.

Improving his run blocking will be a key point in him sticking on the roster through September. At this point in his career, he’s viewed as a better athlete and pass protector than run blocker for a Steelers’ team whose focus has largely been about getting mauling blockers to support the ground game. If Anderson can make strides there, he’ll have a great chance to be part of the 53-man roster come the home opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

There’s a good chance the Steelers will see both their 7th round picks make the roster. CB Cory Trice Jr. is the team’s other selection who was reportedly stood out during OTAs.

Catch the whole conversation between Tucker and Hunt below.