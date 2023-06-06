Jersey Numbers Assigned For Steelers Latest Two Signings

We know who the 89th and 90th players are on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster, the team signing RB Darius Hagans and OT Jarrid Williams Monday. Now, we know the jersey numbers they’ll wear. According to the Steelers’ website, Hagans will wear #25 while Williams will sport #64.

RB Darius Hagans – No. 25

T Jarrid Williams – No. 64#Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) June 6, 2023

Hailing from Virginia State, Hagans went undrafted in 2023. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts before being waived four days ago. With good size at nearly 6’0 and well over 200 pounds with sub 4.5 speed and great athletic testing, Hagans offers a thick and stocky build with a fair amount of running power. He rushed for over 1,000 yards last season and has also made plays in the passing game with five career receiving touchdowns.

He’ll serve as depth on a fairly thin running back depth chart. Besides Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, there are no locks at running back to make the roster. The team’s #3 spot is wide open with Anthony McFarland Jr., Jason Huntley, Alfonzo Graham, and Hagans in the mix. The team could also look outside the organization to add, perhaps reuniting with Benny Snell Jr. who remains a free agent.

Williams is a 2022 UDFA from Miami (FL). A long tackle with nearly 36 inch arms, he’s raw and bounced around the league last year. He spent the summer in Philadelphia, spent the end of the season in Detroit, and then returned to the Eagles on a Futures deal early in 2023. He was waived on May 16th before being signed by the Steelers yesterday.

Like running back, Pittsburgh felt short at offensive tackle so adding Williams helps the numbers game for the 90-man roster as the Steelers finish OTAs and next week’s minicamp before gearing up for training camp in less than two months.

Check out our film room on Williams below. Our report on Hagans will be posted on the site tomorrow.