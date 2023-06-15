‘I Love Allen, Man:’ Kenny Pickett Quickly Developing Chemistry With Allen Robinson II

After his rookie season, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is looking to get even better and help lead the Steelers to a Super Bowl. To help him do this, the Steelers gifted him some new offensive linemen in guard Isaac Seumalo and tackle Broderick Jones and also a weapon in wide receiver Allen Robinson II.

Robinson was traded to the Steelers in April and has quickly built chemistry with Pickett throughout OTAs and minicamp. Pickett, speaking with reporters today in a video posted to Steelers.com, sang the praises of his new wide receiver.

“I love Allen, man,” Pickett said. “He shows up every day with the mindset that he wants to work and get better. If you have that, you’re gonna get there sooner or later, definitely sooner with him. With his work ethic and how much communication he has with myself and the stuff that we’re doing when no one’s watching or something like that, I think those things go a long way. So, we’ll get caught up quickly and I think we’re pretty much close to being there.”

While the Steelers had talent at receiver in George Pickens and Diontae Johnson last season, they really didn’t have much depth or a slot receiver. The addition of Robinson addresses both as he will likely be the starting slot receiver this season unless Calvin Austin III overtakes him. Even if that happens, having Robinson as depth is really good as he has shown to be a highly effective receiver in the past.

Robinson’s 2022 was not a strong season as he struggled with bad quarterback play and injury. However, back in 2021 Robinson put together an ok year with rookie quarterback Justin Fields on the Chicago Bears. In 12 games with the Bears in 2021, Robinson recorded 38 catches for 410 yards and one touchdown. That was a bad offense and a rookie quarterback so the hope is that Robinson is more productive with a better offense and quarterback this year.

Robinson’s play won’t be the barometer of how well Pittsburgh does this year, but his presence alone should help the offense. He’s a player with experience and in the past has shown to be effective, something that last year’s slot receivers weren’t. Robinson won’t be Pickett’s number one target this year, but he will likely play a huge role in helping the Steelers’ offense improve.