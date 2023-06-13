‘He’s Got A Lot Left In The Tank:’ OLBs Coach Denzel Martin Knows Markus Golden Can Provide Quality Depth

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ veterans aren’t running on empty. A day after WR Allen Robinson II said he’s got plenty left in him, Outside Linebackers Coach Denzel Martin made a similar comment about veteran OLB Markus Golden.

Speaking to the media via the team’s PR Department, Martin said even at 32, Golden can still be productive.

“He’s got a lot left in the tank, man,” Martin told reporters. “I think he’s a great pro. I think he understands, he studies, he knows what he needs to do. He knows how to take care of his body most importantly. And that’s what I think takes a guy like that to that next level.”

Just two years ago, Golden posted an 11-sack season, the most he’s had since his second year in the league. His numbers fell off in 2022, ending the year with just 2.5 sacks, but his tape still showed a productive player. While Golden is older and lacks elite physical tools, he wins with his technique and great hand use to stay clean coupled with a hot motor that chases the ball all over the field.

Since trading Melvin Ingram, the Steelers have lacked a #3 pass rusher, an issue that became abundantly clear after T.J. Watt went down in Week One last year. Without him, Pittsburgh’s pass rush tanked, and its 50-sack season streak was snapped.

For Martin, he hopes Golden can give the room a 2020 feel when the Steelers had depth to weather injury.

“When we had our three, when it’s Alex [Highsmith], T.J., and Bud [Dupree], that’s when we feel our best,” Martin said. “We want to have that room well insulated. Be able to rush all throughout the game.”

That was Highsmith’s rookie year when the team showed the foresight to draft a pass rusher, anticipating Dupree would leave in free agency after the season. They formed a strong trio, even getting all three on the field at the same time in select packages. And when Dupree tore his ACL late in the season, Highsmith dropped in without Pittsburgh feeling much of a drop-off with its starters.

Golden will have to adjust to a relatively new role, a clear backup expected to play roughly 25 snaps per game. Golden started 14 games and logged nearly 800 snaps a year ago, something he won’t match in 2023 without a significant injury in front of him. It’s created some concern about an Ingram situation, which got himself traded out of Pittsburgh, but Martin doesn’t see Golden as causing the same stink.

“Marcus is gonna come in and he is gonna work hard and do everything we ask him to do,” he said.

Martin can vouch for Golden well. The two weren’t just teammates at Missouri but roommates and have had a decade-long friendship. Martin says he wasn’t consulted much about Golden as he was signed, only offering his thoughts on the person, not the player, but the Steelers seem to have far stronger depth this year compared to a season ago.