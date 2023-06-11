Four More Steelers Veterans Squarely On The Roster Bubble

It’s been a season of change for Omar Khan and the Pittsburgh Steelers. There’s been plenty of roster shuffling. But it might not be done. Meaning, players on the team’s roster in 2022 might not be on there in 2023. Earlier in the offseason, Dave Bryan offered five names who might be on the bubble. I won’t duplicate those but add four more whose odds are shaky.

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

Loudermilk claims he’s in store for a big third year. He sure needs it. A disappointment in 2022, Loudermilk struggled to see the field and his play when active was unimpressive. Loudermilk offers little as a pass rusher and his run defense isn’t as stout as it should be, playing too tall due to his height, and functioning only as a base end. 83.5% of his snaps last season came in a three/four down front (i.e. not sub-packages).

Though Pittsburgh’s defensive line isn’t incredibly deep, Loudermilk is long off scholarship. If DeMarvin Leal sees more of a full-time defensive line role and someone like Jonathan Marshall or a rookie can stick, Loudermilk may be a “surprise” cut come the end of August.

CB James Pierre

While Pierre might have some of the highest odds of anyone on this list, his spot still isn’t completely secure. This offseason, the Steelers added Patrick Peterson, Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. which will put a dent into Pierre’s odds. While he’s flashed as a cornerback, his play is still too inconsistent. The early news on Porter and Trice have been positive and those guys could also make an impact on special teams, especially Trice. That may nudge Pierre off, the one area he’s been consistently good at.

FS Tre Norwood

In his bubble inclusions, Dave Bryan listed Miles Killebrew and true, his roster spot isn’t written in pen. But I’ll choose Norwood instead. He’s one of the biggest sophomore-year disappointments with a team-worst 11% missed tackle rate. By year’s end, he was completely taken out of the Steelers’ defense and he lacks special teams value. Though Pittsburgh’s secondary has shuffled around, I wouldn’t be shocked if he loses his role. He needs to have a bounceback summer.

P Pressley Harvin III

Finally, Harvin will be in for a real roster battle similar to his rookie year dual with Jordan Berry. After the team offered very little in the way of competition in 2022, Harvin did improve in his second season but his overall numbers in average and net were still below-the-line. Braden Mann has a big leg and can kickoff, which will help save Chris Boswell’s leg. It’s a true tossup as to who will win but Harvin must keep making progress. Punters don’t get much margin for error.