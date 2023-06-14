Former Steelers RB Benny Snell Trying Out For Broncos

It’s been awhile since we’ve heard anything about RB Benny Snell. A free agent since the new league year began, some have speculated he could eventually reunite with the Pittsburgh Steelers, just as QB Mason Rudolph did. But for this week at least, Snell will wear a Denver Broncos uniform. According to beat writer Mike Klis, Snell is one of several veterans trying out during the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Per Broncos roster, veteran tryout players this week include RB Bennie Snell Jr., K Randy Bullock, RB Ryan Nall. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) June 13, 2023

A fourth-round pick of the Steelers in 2019, Snell appeared in 63 games for Pittsburgh over the last four years, starting five. He played a noticeable role in the offense his first two years after injuries hit the position, carrying the ball over 100 times in 2019 and 2020, rushing for nearly 800 yards and 10 touchdowns over that timeframe.

But after the Steelers drafted Najee Harris in the first round in 2021, Snell saw a severely reduced role. His contributions over the past two seasons have largely come on special teams, a four-phase player who carved out a strong niche there. He had only 56 carries across 2021 and 2022, though he occasionally made plays as a runner, filling in for an injured Harris to help beat the Indianapolis Colts last season.

Pittsburgh still has a wide open #3 running back spot on its roster. Should Snell not return, the team’s internal options include veteran Anthony McFarland Jr. along with rookies Alfonzo Graham and Darius Hagans. There’s also practice squader Jason Huntley. It’s also possible the team eventually finds an external option, a free agent or roster cut later this summer. For now, the Steelers have a spirited battle on their hands for that #3 job.