First Weekend Of June: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished up their second week of OTAs on Thursday. The team will have one more week of voluntary workouts next week before their three-day mandatory minicamp. A six-week break follows and then the team returns to training camp and the new season kicks off. If you missed it, check out today’s Terrible Podcast featuring an interview with former Steelers scout Mark Gorscak stepping down from his post after 28 years with the team. It’s a great conversation and we thank Mark for his time.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoy our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Will the Steelers sign another one of their 2023 free agents (i.e. Derek Watt, Benny Snell, Tyson Alualu, etc.)?

2 – Who will be Pittsburgh’s backup center to start the season? Kendrick Green, Ryan McCollum, Spencer Anderson, Nate Herbig, or someone not on the roster?

3 – Which rookie will have a bigger impact? LB Nick Herbig or CB Cory Trice Jr.?

4 – With the new fair catch kickoff rule, does having a quality kick returner even matter anymore?

5 – Does your Steelers fandom extend to the USFL Pittsburgh Maulers?

Recap of 2023 Memorial Day Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Most Steeler Depot respondents did not take issue (13 to 4) with Ben’s Roethlisberger’s “didn’t want him to succeed” comments made to Kenny Pickett. Folks pointed out that the comments were made directly to Pickett during an interview rather than about him. Ben also quickly explained that was more about his own ego. That his initial reaction was that if Pickett was great, then he would become “Ben Who?” Ben continued how he became a big Kenny Pickett fan as the season progressed.

Question 2: An identical margin of respondents believe the Steelers and Alex Highsmith will reach a long-term deal prior to the start of training camp. Still plenty of time to make that happen.

Question 3: Respondents predict Diontae Johnson scoring between three and 10 touchdowns in 2023. The median response was 5.5. So, six or seven. That would be a decent recovery from last season’s drought.

Question 4: This question provoked a lot of comments. I was surprised that at least three folks want even more challenges or challengeable plays. Revising or better reviews of quarterback roughing calls received the most comments. Then came defensive pass interference. Either challenging or changing spot fouls to 15 yards. Here is a sampling:

“Bring back the 5-yard inadvertent face mask option for the refs to call.”

“…make all penalties and non-called penalties challengeable up to 2-3 times a game.”

“Prefer a clear definition of a catch. For a change, QB roughing. Again, clearer definition or allow challenge. And for the love of all that is good and holy STOP with QB wearing dresses comment. Women take worse hits every damn day.”

“Everything except holding can be challenged by the coach, including defensive pass interference. And the replay booth must have one former player, one former coach, and one former official and they must rule 2 out of 3, all in a different room so they can’t be influenced by anyone.”

“Definitely roughing the passer-I’ve read the other comments and agree with making it reviewable the most.”

“If the QB is outside the pocket, then roughing the passer no longer applies. Sure, late hit/unnecessary roughness/unsportsmanlike conduct can still apply, but once you leave the pocket as a QB, you are no longer protected by the constant specter of roughing the passer.”

“Defensive PI wished it would be 15 yards not a spot penalty.” Countered with “…Isn’t it a little unfair if a WR almost gets tackled before he can catch the ball on a 50-yard pass and only get a 15-yard penalty?”

Question 5: Anthony McFarland is favored by a large majority to win the number three running back position over Alonzo Graham and Jason Huntley. But several folks believe the Steelers will ultimately sign someone else who will end up with the roster spot.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Issue with Ben’s Comments? Long-term Deal for Highsmith Before Camp How Many TD’s for Diontae? What 1 Rule Change? Favorite to be Third RB? SD Consensus NO YES 5.5 QB ROUGHING MCFARLAND Correct Answers YOUR CALL TBD TBD YOUR CALL TBD

As promised, here are the folks with the most points during the offseason. Just an informal ranking since many questions subjective. Points scored or the first offseason weekend factored in. No one predicted Mason Rudolph re-signing with the Steelers. But four folks picked up a point for predicting the Steelers signing a free agent to address the #3 OLB position. Plus, seven folks picked up a point by predicting Mitch Trubisky back with the team during the Pro Bowl weekend FN5Q.

NAME total FlaFan47 18 Chris92021 16 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 15 Beaver Falls Hosiery 13 Steven Small 12 Steelers D 11 Wes Lee 10 ginko18 10 Ratsotex 9 Ted Webb 9 Douglas Prostorog 8 Lucky Beagle 7

There are now 12 questions from previous weeks yet to be answered:

Super Bowl Weekend Will the Steelers hire someone to replace Brian Flores’ role sometime during the offseason? 2 Weeks to Draft How many XFL players will the Steelers sign to their 90-man roster before training camp begins? 2 Weeks to Draft Choose two of these four defensive linemen to make the 53-man roster ahead of Week One: Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Armon Watts, and Breiden Fehoko. Draft Week Who will be the Steelers’ Week One starting LT: Dan Moore Jr. or Broderick Jones? Post Draft How many of the seven drafted players will make the Week One, 53-man roster? Post Draft How many of the team’s seven UDFAs will make the team’s 53-man roster or practice squad? Minicamp When the Steelers first use their nickel personnel in Week One, who will be the team’s slot corner? Minicamp You are tasked with maximizing Kendrick Green’s chances of making the team. How would you use him? Pre-OTA Will Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph be the three Steelers QBs on the roster (and in that order) for Week One? Pre-OTA Which QB will play the most snaps in the preseason? Pickett, Trubisky, or Rudolph? Memorial Day Will the Steelers reach a long-term deal with OLB Alex Highsmith before training camp begins? Memorial Day Who is the favorite to the #3 RB of the players currently on the Steelers’ roster?

Scores will be adjusted as they are determined up until week one of the regular season.