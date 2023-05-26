2023 Memorial Day Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back on the field, wrapping up their first week of voluntary OTAs yesterday. They’ll be back on the practice field next week. While we haven’t learned anything earth-shattering from any of the players so far, it’s always good to hear from the group for the first time in several months. Of course, we’re here to cover any of the moves the team makes over the following week.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoy our continued coverage.



1 – Did you take issue with Ben Roethlisberger’s “didn’t want him to succeed” comments made to Kenny Pickett?

2 – Will the Steelers reach a long-term deal with OLB Alex Highsmith before training camp begins?

3 – Diontae Johnson didn’t have a touchdown last season. How many will he have in 2023?

4 – If you could change one NFL rule, what would it be?

5 – Who is the favorite to the #3 RB of the players currently on the Steelers’ roster? Choices are Anthony McFarland Jr., Jason Huntley, and Alfonzo Graham.

Recap of 2023 Pre-OTA Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: 17 of 21 responding Steelers Depot readers say Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph will form the Steelers QB room on week one. For me, it makes sense to have two veteran backups to second year Kenny Pickett considering the concussions suffered his rookie year.

Question 2: Steelers Depot respondents placed the chances of WR Hakeem Butler making the 53-man roster anywhere from five to 75%. The median response was right at 50%. Pretty good odds for a receiver who has yet to catch a pass in the NFL. Be nice to uncover a receiving gem.

Question 3: Most folks want to limit Kenny Pickett’s exposure in the preseason. Mitch Trubisky edged Mason Rudolph 10-7 for playing the most snaps in the three preseason games. Just two picked Kenny. And one out-of-the-box thinker said Tanner Morgan would have the most snaps at quarterback despite not getting a mention in the question. Respondent Bill Antos must know how to beat the Kobayashi Maru test.

Question 4: Steelers Depot respondents believe tight end Darnell Washington will catch more passes in 2023 than wide receiver Calvin Austin III. The vote was not close, Washington favored by a two to one margin (14 to 7).

Question 5: Minkah Fitzpatrick is the favorite by a large margin to lead the Steelers in INTs this season. But some folks took the contrarian view. Three liked Damontae Kazee to lead the way. Two took Joey Porter Jr. And one said Levi Wallace would snatch the most. I hope all of them have multiple INTs.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

As promised, here are the folks with the most points during the offseason. Just an informal ranking since many questions subjective. I’ve added in the points scored as a result of the draft. No change this week.

There are now 13 questions from previous weeks yet to be answered:

Pro Bowl Weekend Will QB Mitch Trubisky be a Steeler next season? Super Bowl Weekend Will the Steelers hire someone to fill Brian Flores’ role sometime during the offseason? First Offseason Week Steelers address their #3 OLB position by signing a veteran in free agency or spending a third-round pick on one? First Offseason Week What team will QB Mason Rudolph play for next season? 2 Weeks to Draft How many XFL players will the Steelers sign to their 90-man roster before training camp begins? 2 Weeks to Draft Choose two of these four defensive linemen to make the 53-man roster ahead of Week One: Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Armon Watts, and Breiden Fehoko. Draft Week Who will be the Steelers’ Week One starting LT: Dan Moore Jr. or Broderick Jones? Post Draft How many of the seven drafted players will make the Week One, 53-man roster? Post Draft How many of the team’s seven UDFAs will make the team’s 53-man roster or practice squad? Minicamp When the Steelers first use their nickel personnel in Week One, who will be the team’s slot corner? Minicamp You are tasked with maximizing Kendrick Green’s chances of making the team. How would you use him? Pre-OTA Will Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph be the three Steelers QBs on the roster (and in that order) for Week One? Pre-OTA Which QB will play the most snaps in the preseason? Pickett, Trubisky, or Rudolph?

Scores will be adjusted as they are determined up until week one of the regular season.