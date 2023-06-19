Ben Roethlisberger Hopes To See T.J. Watt Win A Super Bowl

Stories of Super Bowls past and visions of Super Bowls to come was topic of conversation between a couple former and current Steelers greats. Future Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had a special guest on his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger Podcast. Current Steelers superstar, T.J. Watt. Several topics were covered during the lengthy interview but inevitably, the two got down to business and talked about the biggest and most important dream of any NFL player. Winning the Super Bowl.

And although Roethlisberger was the host and was supposed to be asking the questions, it was Watt who had a question of his own for his former quarterback:

“What’s it like being in that [Super Bowl] parade?” Roethlisberger was more than happy to reminisce and give Watt a glimpse what it was like to reach the ultimate pinnacle of football. “It’s unbelievable. There’s just, especially here in Pittsburgh, there’s people everywhere. People hanging out of buildings. It’s just one of the best feelings. It’s surreal to be honest.”

Watt wasn’t satisfied with just a glimpse into what being in the parade might be like. He wanted to know how long one could expect to bask in the glory of winning the big game?

“How long does the high last? Like how long until you have to come down a little bit?” he asked.

Ben’s response in a nutshell? It’s still going.

“For me, it didn’t stop for a long while. I think for a lot of guys. Because you do interviews and people want to just keep talking about it even if you moved on. Even now just walking down the street and someone sees you, you still have people say something about it”.

Clearly, Watt is hungry to get a taste of what Ben was describing. His sights are set on reaching that mountaintop like his black and gold predecessors and adding to the six Lombardi Trophies that adorn Steelers headquarters. After all, that is the standard in Steelers country. And Roethlisberger wants that for his former teammate and friend as well.

“It’s one of the coolest things ever, man. If there was ever a team, a defense, you all deserve it. So I hope you all get a chance to get there, man. It’d be fun.”

And if/when that happens, Roethlisberger made Watt promise to come back on the podcast and tell them all about it. Steelers Nation can only hope that Watt and his current brothers-in-arms can make that dream a reality.