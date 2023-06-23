Albany Empire Players Considering Legal Action Against Antonio Brown After Paychecks Allegedly Taken Out Of Bank Accounts

Though the Albany Empire seem like a doomed franchise, their story isn’t over yet. After being kicked out of the National Arena League last week, their season ended against Orlando. In a follow-up to the story via News 10’s Griffin Haas, players and coaches now accuse owner Antonio Brown of failure to pay after their paychecks were removed from their bank accounts.

The heart of the story, per Haas, who spoke with Mo Leggett, the team’s final head coach before their season came to an abrupt end:

“Leggett says the players and coaches that had their payroll accounts set up were originally paid for the team’s final game against Orlando last week. Leggett woke up Thursday morning to a screenshot from a player, showing the game check had been reversed back, and out of his bank account. Leggett then checked his bank account, and noticed the money was gone.”

Per the report, players and coaches who weren’t yet set up for direct deposit were not paid at all.

The NAL kicked the Empire out of the league after failing to pay their assessment. Brown was also fined $1,000 for comments and conduct detrimental to the league. He has not paid that money.

According to Haas’ report, players and coaches have reached out to Brown and his accountant but have not been contacted back. They’re considering legal action if the issue is not resolved soon.

To say the Empire’s 2023 season was turbulent would be an understatement. The team went through multiple head coaches, some players left the team after failing to be paid, Brown claimed he would play but never suited up, went on an incoherent rant to reporters, and saw his team booted from the league. It’s a fall from grace for the Empire, who were the league’s champions in 2021 and 2022.

Haas and others who have covered the story report there may be a new team that takes Albany’s place in the arena football world next year, though a revival of the Empire seems unlikely at this point. Brown is still majority owner of the team and unless he’s willing to sell – and it’d be unclear who would want to buy the now-tarnished franchise – a fresh start from a new franchise will be needed. Brown told reporters he intended to join the Arena Football League in 2024 but the odds of that actually occurring seem slim.

Brown, who turns 35 next month, has not played football since 2021 and his playing days – NFL or Arena – seem done for. Now, he’ll have to try to avoid a lawsuit from his own players, a sad but predictable ending based on how the Empire’s season went.