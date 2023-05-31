The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Salary Cap Update, Markus Golden Contract, Mark Robinson In Year-Two, & Much More

Season 13, Episode 137 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the contract details related to new Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Markus Golden, who was signed to a one-year deal last week.

As part of that conversation, we discuss comments made on Tuesday by Golden in addition to passing along what one of his former teammates, J.J. Watt, had to say Tuesday night about the Steelers’ new addition.

With the NFLPA now caught up with the Steelers recent transactions, Alex and I go over where the team now sits salary cap-wise as of Wednesday morning. We discuss the team’s cap outlook moving forward into June as well.

Steelers second-year inside linebacker Mark Robinson made a big play during the team’s Tuesday OTA practice so Alex and I discuss that news and the 2023 outlook for him.

We go over a few other OTA items for the Steelers as part of this show and discuss a few recent posts on the site as well. We also give our thoughts on the Steelers’ offseason to date.

Later in the show, Alex and I answer a few questions we have received from listeners over the last several days. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

