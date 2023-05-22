San Francisco To Host Super Bowl LX

Super Bowl LX will be played at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco, 10 years after the stadium hosted Super Bowl 50. Those are the only two times Levi’s has hosted the Super Bowl, per the NFL’s official Twitter account. The game will be held on February 8, 2026.

The game will take place in 2026. Super Bowl 50 was held between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers at the stadium. Hopefully, by 2026 the Steelers will be in serious contention to hopefully play in the Super Bowl.

It’s no surprise that San Francisco was selected to host, as it was widely rumored that was the direction the NFL was going. Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reported on May 18 that the Super Bowl was going to be awarded to San Francisco.

Reportedly, demand was lower for the 2026 game due to the World Cup being held on American soil, and so many stadiums hosting games. Levi’s is one of those stadiums, but ultimately the city of Santa Clara and 49ers executives felt comfortable about hosting both events.

Las Vegas will host next year’s Super Bowl, while New Orleans will host the event in 2025. There will likely be some sort of celebration planned for the 60th iteration of the NFL’s big game, much like there was for the 50th, so San Francisco will have played host to two historic Super Bowls in that regard.

This will be the third Super Bowl held in the San Francisco area, including Super Bowl XIX, which was held at Stanford Stadium. That Super Bowl was won by the 49ers. Pittsburgh has never hosted a Super Bowl, and it’s unlikely they’ll get one in the near future.