Steelers Given Long Odds To Win 2026 Super Bowl

With the Philadelphia Eagles taking care of business and blowing out the Kansas City Chiefs in style in Super Bowl LIX, eyes are already on who will take home the next Lombardi. Unsurprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers are given long odds to win Super Bowl 60 in 2026. A slew of oddsmakers have already released initial odds for Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California. But no matter which one you pick, the belief is the same. Pittsburgh’s closer to the bottom than the top.

Here are the odds from some of the well-known sportsbooks.

Fox Sports: +6500 (19th-best)

Bet MGM: +8000 (23rd-best)

Draft Kings: +6500 (18th-best)

Fan Duel: +7000 (23rd-best)

SuperBook Nevada: +5000 (18th-best)

Who will win it all next season? 🏈 pic.twitter.com/OgpMfSbiAm — SuperBook Nevada (@SuperBookNV) February 10, 2025

After failing to win a playoff game for eight-straight years, a last Super Bowl appearance in 2010, and no Super Bowl victories since 2008, it’s no surprise to see Pittsburgh ranked this low. They’re similar odds to a season ago when most books had the team somewhere between 75-1 and 100-1.

The Eagles, Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Buffalo Bills have the consensus top-four odds, a reminder of how difficult the AFC is.

Without a franchise quarterback, the Steelers are staring down another mountain to climb to win a Super Bowl. Even with the Chiefs three-peat bids dashed Sunday night, they’re still going to be favorites to represent the AFC next year. The Bills and Ravens will stay hot on their heels while the Cincinnati Bengals are always dangerous under QB Joe Burrow, especially if their defense improves even a couple of notches.

Pittsburgh has been stuck as a Wild Card contender winning either nine or ten games in four-straight seasons. That’s produced two playoff trips but zero victories, blown out in 2024 by a Ravens’ offense that ran all over the Steelers’ defense.

With an aging defense that fell off late in the season and a Steelers team coming off a historic five-game collapse, confidence is at its lowest point. Head coach Mike Tomlin is under as much scrutiny as ever since being hired in 2007, even taking jabs during this year’s Super Bowl commercials. Though Pittsburgh will make changes to its roster and tweaks to its coaching staff, it doesn’t look likely there will be splash moves that will materially change the outlook of the Steelers to anything better than Wild Card contender.

Oddsmakers will likely again put Pittsburgh’s 2025 win/loss number at 8.5 and the Steelers are good beats to step over that bar yet again. But getting past that point is hard to believe and Pittsburgh will have to prove they’re capable of getting through the first round. Even if they do that, knocking off multiple of the AFC’s top quarterbacks is a tall task and sports books rightfully are downplaying the chances of getting to the Super Bowl 12 months from now.