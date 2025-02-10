The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ DB Coach Addition, Super Bowl LIX Lessons, Deebo Samuel, Nate Hobbs & More

Season 15, Episode 90 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing Super Bowl LIX that resulted in the Philadelphia Eagles essentially blowing out the Kansas City Chiefs. We go over the key takeaways from that Super Bowl and how the Eagles easily disposed of the Chiefs.

Were there any big lessons the Pittsburgh Steelers can learn from the Eagles’ 2024 season? Should Steelers fans be optimistic based on the Eagles’ Super Bowl win? We dive into that conversation some on the heels of the 2024 season now officially over with.

We go over the ANY/A stats from the 2024 regular season and how they relate to the Eagles being Super Bowl champions this year.

The Steelers are reportedly adding DB coach Gerald Alexander back to the staff as of this weekend, so Alex and I make sure to go over that news.

Could and should the Steelers trade for San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel this offseason? Alex and I look at his situation, his contract, and the plausibility of the Steelers trading for him.

The Steelers are once again being linked to QB Aaron Rodgers now that it seems as though his time with the New York Jets might be over. We also discuss the latest concerning Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford quite possibly being traded this offseason. A few reports from major media outlets concerning the possibility of QB Russell Wilson or QB Justin Fields re-signing with the Steelers surfaced on Super Bowl Sunday, so Alex and I make sure to recap those.

Alex thinks the Steelers should pursue Las Vegas Raiders CB Nate Hobbs in free agency and he lays out his reasoning for that during this show.

Can Fields become the next Eagles QB Jalen Hurts if he re-signs with the Steelers? Alex and I make sure to address that topic in this show.

The Steelers, as expected, have long odds to win Super Bowl LX so we make sure to rattle off a few of those from several online sportsbooks that surfaced late Sunday night.

This 103-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. We also answer a few listener questions at the end of this episode.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ DB Coach Addition, Super Bowl LIX Lessons, Deebo Samuel, Nate Hobbs & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP4921741547

