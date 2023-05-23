Mitch Trubisky Embracing His New Role With Steelers ‘For The Common Good’

It would be pretty understandable if Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Mitch Trubisky was a bit upset with how things went last season, his first with the Black and Gold, which saw him lose his starting job just three-and-a-half games into the season.

While there was certainly some frustrations for the veteran quarterback, who had signed with the Steelers in the offseason eyeing a chance to start again and later stated he wished he would have waited to sign in free agency, Trubisky has embraced his new role with the franchise ahead of the 2023 season: long-term backup to Kenny Pickett after signing a two-year extension last week, tying him to Pittsburgh through the 2025 season.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday on the first day of OTAs at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, Trubisky said he really wants to see everyone succeed and the team win, according to video via Steelers.com.

“When things go how they go during the season last year and you’re pushed into a new role, you have some personal feelings you’ve got to put aside and you just embrace your role to help the team for the common good. And that’s what I try to do,” Trubisky said to reporters Tuesday, according to video via Steelers.com. “I think people just see how I come to work and how I am as a person and as a teammate and they appreciate that and they know it’s just genuine coming for me that I want this team to win. I wanna help all the guys be as successful as they can. I’m excited to be a part of this team.”

Even after losing his job as the starter, Trubisky remained a great teammate, providing as much support as possible to Pickett. That included being a sounding board and essentially another coach in the room and on the field for the quarterbacks.

The two have developed a rather strong relationship, which ultimately led to Trubisky’s decision to accept his role as a backup and stick around in Pittsburgh long-term with a stable franchise around players that he gets along with and enjoys in the quarterback room.

Trubisky showed down the stretch last season that he really embraced his role, remaining that team captain and being ready to go at a moment’s notice. He stepped in due to injury in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and later led the Steelers to a win on the road against the Carolina Panthers in Week 15, helping Pittsburgh finish 9-8 on the season.

Nice moment there from Kenny Pickett to Mitch Trubisky, congratulating him on the win. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/jUOzGOZfvj — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 18, 2022

After a bit of a turbulent stretch following him losing his job, which reportedly coincided with a locker room confrontation with wide receiver Diontae Johnson, Trubisky has settled nicely into his role as the veteran backup quarterback, joining a long list of them in Pittsburgh who played pivotal roles behind the scenes. That’s what Trubisky’s aiming to do moving forward.

So far, he’s off to a good start.