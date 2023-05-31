Heitritter/Cammarota Debate: Should Pittsburgh Bring Back Benny Snell Jr. As The Team’s RB3?

Bringing back a series we’ve done throughout the rest of the offseason. I promise we’re not going all Embrace Debate on you, but Joe Cammarota and I have teamed up to debate Steelers-related topics we have genuine, good-faith disagreement over. Let us know who made the better argument and what side of the debate you come in on in the comments below.

Today’s topic is…

SHOULD THE PITTSBURGH STEELERS BRING BACK BENNY SNELL JR. TO BE THE TEAM’S RB3 IN 2023?

JOE – YES, THEY SHOULD

As of right now the Pittsburgh Steelers have two good running backs on the roster: Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Behind them is a hodgepodge of nothingness so why not bring back last year’s RB3 in Benny Snell Jr.? Snell, I admit, isn’t the best back and has games where he simply can’t get anything going, but he has shown the ability over his career to have big games. Snell is a volume back where if he needs to step in and take a decent-sized chunk of carries, he can do that and do it well.

Snell is also familiar with the offensive system, one that calls for the Steelers to pound the rock and inflict punishment on defenses. Both Harris and Warren are physical backs, and “Benny Snell Football” is the epitome of being physical. He simply fits the offensive style. Snell knows the system and if he needs to come in for an injured Harris or Warren, the team doesn’t have to change its plan in the run game to accommodate him. A great example of this is the Indianapolis Colts game last season. Warren missed the game with an injury and Harris got hurt early in the game, so the Steelers had to turn to their third-string running back in Snell. Pittsburgh didn’t have to change up its running game plan and Snell played a huge part in the team winning. Snell carried the rock 12 times and ran for 62 yards and a touchdown while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Snell is capable of stepping in and producing when needed in the run game.

In addition, Snell is a good pass protector and when you are a third-string running back the fact that he has shown the ability to protect the quarterback at a good level is huge. While Warren is a better pass protector — God-forbid he gets hurt — Harris has not shown he can protect the quarterback at a plus level; Snell has. While you can possibly get a good pass protector in free agency, a bird in the hand is better than two in the bushes. We know Snell can pass protect, why risk it going after a free agent who we aren’t certain of their ability?

Snell produces on special teams as well and has played a big part in the Steelers’ punt and kick coverage teams. With the team not re-signing special teams ace Derek Watt, they might as well bring back Snell. While often overlooked, special teams is a super important part of the game and Snell has shown he isn’t a negative as a RB3 and is a positive as a special teamer.

Pittsburgh should absolutely bring Benny Snell Jr. back.

JONATHAN – NO, THEY SHOULDN’T

I know the old saying goes “better the devil you know than the devil you don’t” but hear me out on this one. We know who Benny Snell Jr. is. He is a plodding runner who doesn’t possess much juice and does his best picking up “three yards and a cloud of dust.” He is a capable special teams contributor who can run down kicks and punts and fill in for Najee Harris or Jaylen Warren in case of emergency. However, while Snell did an admirable job last season against the Indianapolis Colts, he has been largely ineffective most of his NFL career.

Prior to his performance against the Colts last season, Snell had been an inefficient runner. He averaged 3.9, 3.3, and 2.7 YPC his first three seasons, respectively and lacks the speed, explosiveness, and shiftiness in the open field to run away or evade tacklers, having a similar skill set to Najee Harris, who does the job better. He has 17 receptions for 114 yards in his career, presenting little as a passing game threat. While he provides special teams value, that is easily replaceable on the roster either by another RB free agent or a player fighting for a roster spot in training camp.

Instead of running it back with Snell, Pittsburgh would be wise to look for a player with a different skill set that would better complement the RB room. I have mentioned in the past that FA RB Justin Jackson would be a fine choice. Josh Carney also recently wrote about Jackson having more of that slashing running style as he brings more juice to the table than Snell as well as being a more accomplished pass catcher. Darrel Williams is another free agent back with proven pass catching production while having feature back size to carry the load if called upon, starring at times for the Chiefs. Dontrell Hillard is another name Carney mentioned that has flashed as a third-down back with the pass catching skill set while also being a proven special teamer.

17 yard TD run for Justin Jackson, his first in 3 years! #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/9qclfO4Z00 — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) December 26, 2021

In short, Pittsburgh could opt for familiarity and bring back Snell to be this team’s RB3, or the Steelers could follow a similar trend they have taken this offseason and look to add an outside name that can be a special teamer while bring a better complementary skill set to what they already have in the RB room.