Watch: The Depot 180 — March 10 — Episode 303

Episode 303 — March 10, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to the transaction wire, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

With the legal tampering period just a few days away, and free agency to follow, the Steelers should be making some moves in the next few days. In today’s episode I discuss what to expect over the next week. I also talk about Kenny Pickett’s added weight, top 30 draft prospect visits starting to be announced, and the passing of Dick Haley.

