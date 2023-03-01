The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers GM Omar Khan Combine Recap, Trubisky Future, Leal Usage Plan, Contract Extensions, & More

Season 13, Episode 94 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about all that Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan had to say on Tuesday during his media rounds at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

With it sounding like Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky will indeed be in Pittsburgh through at least the 2023 season, we discuss the possibility of him signing a contract extension in the coming weeks and what that might look like if he does. We also discuss a voidable year restructure with Trubisky as a plan to lower his 2023 salary cap charge.

Khan talked about cornerback Cameron Sutton, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, quarterback Kenny Pickett and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal on Tuesday so we go over those topics quite thoroughly in this show.

We make sure to discuss what all Khan said about the upcoming draft, how the draft room will work this offseason and much more. We make sure to hit on what Khan had to say about the role of new assistant general manager Andy Weidl as part of this show as well.

As usual, we close out this show by answering a few questions we have received this last week from listeners of the show. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

