The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Draft Prospects, 2023 Combine Takeaways Roundtable, Lamar Jackson Tagging, & Much More

Season 13, Episode 97 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the start of the 2023 NFL league year now being one week away. We also discuss the franchise tag deadline results from Tuesday with most of that talk centering around the Baltimore Ravens using the non-exclusive variety on quarterback Lamar Jackson.

We go deep into the Ravens’ decision to give the tag to Jackson, what it means for both sides, and if indeed there is some sort of collusion possibly going on between NFL team owners due to the immediate reports that surfaced surrounding several franchises apparently having no interests in signing the quarterback to an offer sheet this offseason. We also briefly discuss the New York Giants signing quarterback Daniel Jones to a very lucrative new deal right before the tag deadline.

With the 2023 NFL scouting Combine now behind us, Jonathan Heitritter and Joe Clark, both of whom represented the site in Indianapolis this past week for the annual pre-draft event, join Alex and I. The four of us have a roundtable discussion with most of that being takeaways that Jonathan and Joe have from the this year’s combine. The four of us spend roughly 45 minutes talking about what took place in Indianapolis.

After the roundtable discussion, Alex and I have a quick discussion about USC guard Andrew Vorhees, who tore his ACL during drills while participating in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. That discussion revolves around whether the Pittsburgh Steelers should consider selecting Vorhees in the 2023 NFL Draft even with there being a good chance he could miss his entire rookie season, or at the very least, most of it.

As usual, we close out this show by answering a few questions we have received this last week from listeners of the show. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

