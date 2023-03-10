Steelers’ 2023 Draft Picks Officially Announced

With just 48 days until the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, the NFL officially announced the picks for all seven rounds. The Steelers, who have three picks inside the top 50, hold seven picks entering the draft.

They are:

First Round – 17th Overall

Second Round – 32nd Overall

Second Round – 49th Overall

Third Round – 80th Overall

Fourth Round – 120th Overall

Seventh Round – 234th Overall

Seventh Round – 241st Overall

The Steelers landed the No. 17 overall pick in the NFL Draft after finishing the season 9-8 in 2022, going 7-2 down the stretch in the second half of the season to rebound from a 2-6 and 3-7 start overall.

Along with the 17th overall pick, the Steelers and GM Omar Khan traded third-year wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears, acquiring the first pick in the second round of the draft after the Bears finished with the worst record in the NFL last season.

Despite having three picks in the top 50, the Steelers hold just seven picks and currently will go 114 picks between their fourth-rounder (120th overall) and their first seventh-rounder (234th overall) on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Steelers are without their fifth and sixth-round picks this year due to previous trades the Steelers made. In September 2021, Pittsburgh sent a 2023 fifth-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. Then, in August of last year, the Steelers traded a sixth-round pick for linebacker Malik Reed, though the Steelers did pick up a seventh-round pick in the trade as well, giving them two seventh-round picks.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City April 27-29.