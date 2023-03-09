Schefter: Ravens Trading S Chuck Clark To Jets

The Baltimore Ravens have made a trade. But it doesn’t involve their quarterback. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens are sending safety Chuck Clark to the New York Jets for a 2024 7th round pick.

Trade: Jets agreed to send a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Ravens in exchange for safety Chuck Clark, per league sources. Trade is agreed to, but cannot be processed until new league year begins Wednesday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2023

As Schefter’s tweet notes, the deal can’t become official until March 15th, the first day of the new league year .

Clark, a sixth round pick by Baltimore in 2017, has started 63 games for the team. A versatile defensive back, he’s recorded 384 tackles with five interceptions. 58 of those career tackles came against the Steelers. In 2022, Clark finished second on the team with 101 tackles, only trailing LB Patrick Queen.

Clark was owed a $2.478 million base salary in 2023 and this move helps clear cap space while the team handles QB Lamar Jackson, who the team applied the non-exclusive franchise tag to on Tuesday. Though he’s yet to sign the tag, it’s on the books for over $32 million on the 2023 salary cap.

For the Jets, they’re giving up peanuts, a future 7th round pick, for an experienced and smart player, so it’s a pretty obvious win for the team here. The Ravens probably would’ve just released Clark if they couldn’t find a trade partner so they’re getting something out of the deal and they boast a strong safety group in Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton, and Geno Stone.