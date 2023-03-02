Despite Lacking Elite Size, Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes Has Proven His Durability

With the Pittsburgh Steelers needing cornerback help this upcoming season and this year’s draft class being strong for cornerbacks, many names have been floated to the Steelers. One corner who could end up a Steeler if Pittsburgh decides to wait until Round Two for cornerback help is Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes.

Forbes was a highly productive corner at Mississippi State for three years as he recorded 14 career interceptions, returning six for touchdowns, 142 total tackles, and 34 pass breakups. Forbes also had an incredible senior season, with included 39 tackles, 14 pass breakups, six interceptions, including three pick-sixes, and a blocked kick.

However, despite this incredible production Forbes has been questioned about his size, despite being listed at 6’0′ 180 pounds, Forbes said he weighed around 170 pounds during last season. However, despite his smaller frame, Forbes told the media at the NFL Combine he has no concerns about his size in the NFL.

“I played in the SEC for three years and [only] missed one game and it wasn’t due to football injury, Forbes said. “I just feel like I’m durable and physical for my size.”

However, playing the NFL is more physically demanding and the average size for cornerbacks is around 6’0″ 193 pounds. Because of this, Forbes knows he will have to bulk up and told reporters he plans on putting on around 10-15 pounds from this past season saying he hopes to get up to “180-185” pounds.

Even at his lighter weight, Forbes was able to shine and received national recognition for his play. Forbes was an AP Second Team All-American this past season, and in his collegiate career he owns the record for most pick-sixes in FBS history.

While he isn’t normally projected to be a first round draft pick, Forbes is a ballhawk cornerback who is a game breaker with the ball in his hands and could have a huge impact on whoever drafts him. His ability to make plays on the ball could be attractive to the Steelers who love to have defenders who can create turnovers.