2023 NFL Combine Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The NFL schedule is finally heating up. The 2023 NFL Combine is underway, the league’s Mecca where the entire football community gathers in one place. While we’re watching the top prospects of this year’s draft, we’ve heard more chatter about what will happen during free agency. Things have still been quieter on the Steelers’ front though we got to hear from Omar Khan for essentially the first time since last summer. We have our Jonathan Heitritter and Joe Clark at Indy to cover this year’s Combine and bring you all the latest information from there.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Cam Heyward believes the Combine on-field workouts and testing should be replaced by a scrimmage. Do you agree?

2 – How many wide receivers and running backs will run sub 4.4 at this year’s Combine?

3 – A NFLPA survey ranked the Steelers’ facilities 22nd across the league? Is that a concern to you?

4 – Which unrestricted free agent will the Steelers sign first? Here are offensive and defensive primers to refresh your memory.

5 – If you were a NFL GM, what part of the Combine would be most important to you? The medical, the interview, or the on-field testing and drills?

Recap of First 2023 Offseason Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Here is your recap of last week’s Friday Night Five Questions. Most of these are opinion-based. Give us your thoughts. But some of the questions are measurable. So, next week will give a score for the respondent with the most points for correct answers seven weeks in after the Steelers 2022 season.

Question 1: Given just one option, Steelers Depot respondents prefer the Steelers re-signing Cam Sutton over both Terrell Edmunds and Damontae Kazee by a 12 to three margin. Less than two weeks from the free agency period and finding out what Omar Khan can do about retaining any of these three players for the Steelers 2023 season.

Question 2: It wasn’t close. 11 of 15 respondents say linebacker is the position group the Steelers need to address most in free agency. Specifically, inside linebacker. We’ll see.

Question 3: Hines Ward is the former Steeler respondents most want to aa to the current coaching staff. Byron Leftwich and ben Roethlisberger got a couple votes each. Others mentioned include Chidi Iwuoma (currently a college scout on Steelers staff), Deshea Townsend, Troy Polamalu, and Jerome Bettis.

Question 4: Ten of 15 respondents want the Steelers to hire Byron Leftwich as an offensive assistant.

Question 5: Nine of 15 respondents believe the NFL should ban the “push” QB sneaks. Among the minority the solution offered: “Best way to defend the push is to avoid third and fourth & ones.”

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Sutton or Edmunds/Kazee Position Group in Need Former Steeler to Coach Leftwich Offensive Assistant? Ban Pushes on QB Sneaks? SD Consensus CAM SUTTON LINEBACKER HINES WARD YES YES Correct Answers TBD YOUR CALL TBD TBD TBD

As promised, here are the folks with the most points during the offseason. Just an informal ranking since many questions subjective. Some are yet to be determined.