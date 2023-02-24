End Of February Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

We’re in full swing of the Pittsburgh Steelers and NFL 2023 offseason. The Steelers have already seen substantial change in their coaching staff, most recently hiring Aaron Curry to be the ILBs coach and replacing longtime coach Jerry Olsavsky. We’ll see what other changes get made to the team’s staff going forward. While things have been generally quiet as of late, the NFL Combine is about to kick off and free agency is nearing, meaning news should start pouring in sooner than later.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – If you could only choose one option, would you rather see the time re-sign just CB Cam Sutton OR both safeties Terrell Edmunds and Damontae Kazee. So Sutton vs Edmunds/Kazee, which would you pick?

2 – What position group do the Steelers need to most address in free agency?

3 – What former Steeler would you add to the current coaching staff?

4 – Would you want the Steelers to hire Byron Leftwich as an offensive assistant?

5 – Should the NFL ban the “push” QB sneaks?

Recap of First 2023 Offseason Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Here is your recap of last week’s Friday Night Five Questions. Most of these are opinion-based. Give us your thoughts. But some of the questions are measurable. So, next week will give a score for the respondent with the most points for correct answers seven weeks in after the Steelers 2022 season.

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents consider trading up for LB Devin Bush a bigger draft mistake than selecting Kendrick Green in 2021 by a 10 to one margin. As respondent Nik Draft noted, the Steelers Depot draft profile projected Bush a day two selection. As the Depot draft profile concluded, “…the first round is a bit too rich for him, especially with his size and limitations. Early second round seems much more preferable for him ….”

Question 2: Depot respondents believe Pittsburgh is in a better position Than Cleveland to win a playoff game next season. That vote a nine to two margin with one saying it was equal odds. The main issue for Cleveland is everything rides on Deshaun Watson and his nearly $55 million a year salary over the next four seasons.

Question 3: We would rather see the Steelers spend a third round draft choice on a number three OLB than sign a free agent. Some noted that other positions such as ILB need to be addressed in free agency. But it was just a six to four vote with two others taking the belt and suspenders approach of drafting and signing an OLB for depth.

Question 4: No clear consensus on Mason Rudolph’s destination in 2023. Significantly, no one suggested his return to Pittsburgh. Only Carolina and Cleveland got more than one vote. Other potential destinations were Houston, Atlanta, Green Bay, LA Rams, Arizona, and the XFL.

Question 5: Depot respondents satisfied with the direction of the Steelers by a nine to two margin. But it was qualified by some skepticism. For me, the best measure is whether the 2023 Steelers make the playoffs.

