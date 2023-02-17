First Week Without Football Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Last Sunday was the last football game until the Hall of Fame game in the summer. At least it was a good one with the Kansas City Chiefs storming back to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57. Just disappointing the game essentially ended on a penalty. The whole NFL is in offseason mode as the final two head coaching vacancies around the league have been filled. And this year’s NFL Combine is quickly approaching.



Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage.



1 – Bigger draft mistake – trading up for LB Devin Bush in 2019 or selecting Kendrick Green in 2021?

2 – What team is in better position to win a playoff game next season – Cleveland or Pittsburgh?

3 – Would you rather see the Steelers address their #3 OLB position by signing a veteran in free agency or spending a third round pick on one?

4 – What team will QB Mason Rudolph play for next season?

5 – Are you satisfied with the direction of the Steelers?

Recap of 2022 Super Bowl Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Kansas City Chiefs won a close 38-35 contest over the Philadelphia Eagles. Steelers Depot respondents favored the Eagles by a 10 to seven margin. The final Vegas line placed Philadelphia as a one-point favorite.

Question 2: Depot respondents evenly split between quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts to take the MVP award. Mahomes won the award, but it is probable that Hurts would take the trophy if the Eagles had won.

Question 3: Depot respondents ranked the four tight ends in this order:

Travis Kelce Ron Gronkowski Antonio Gates Heath Miller

Gronk received two more first place votes than Kelce but the average ranks submitted by respondents gave Kelce a 1.83 average ranking to Gronk’s 1.94. Previous cheating scandals by New England may have skewed some votes.

Question 4: Chicken wings prevailed over pizza five to three. Beer, chips & dip, pulled pork, shrimp, oysters and chili also received mentions.

Question 5: Respondents believe the Steelers will not hire someone to replace Brian Flores in his senior defensive coach role. The Steelers announced Assistant Head Coach John Mitchell’s retirement. It will be interesting to see what coaching hires the Steelers make over the next few weeks.

