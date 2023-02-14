Watch: The Depot 180 — February 14 — Episode 297

Episode 297 — February 14, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to the transaction wire, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Former wide receiver of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a member of their 2017 draft class, Juju Smith Schuster, won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. In today’s episode, I discuss Juju’s role in the game as well as Javon Hargrave’s performance with the Philadelphia Eagles. I also talk about Steelers’ former OL coach Adrian Klemm landing with the Patriots and some reports that came out about why his pairing with the team didn’t work out.

