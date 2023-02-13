Steelers Open Offseason 60/1 Odds To Win Super Bowl 58, Per Westgate SuperBook

Super Bowl LVII just wrapped up Sunday night in Arizona with the Kansas City Chiefs being crowned champions of the 2022 season after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Right after the big game ended, SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas released their updated Super Bowl winner odds for the 2023 season and they show the Pittsburgh Steelers a longshots when it comes to them winning a seventh Lombardi Trophy.

According to SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas on Sunday night, the Steelers are listed at +6000 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. That’s 60/1 odds if you want an easier conversion.

Only seven other teams have longer odds than the Steelers do right now at the SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas. Those seven other teams are the Atlanta Falcons (+8000), New England Patriots (+8000), Tennessee Titans (+8000), Chicago Bears (+10000), Indianapolis Colts (+10000), Arizona Cardinals (+20000) and the Houston Texans (+20000)

There are three other teams that currently have the same +6000 odds as the Steelers do and they are the Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills are currently co-favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII at +600.

As for the other three teams in the Steelers’ AFC North division, the Cincinnati Bengals have the shortest odds to win Super Bowl LVIII at +1000. The Baltimore Ravens are next at +2000 and the Cleveland Browns follow them at +4000.

Obviously, the offseason is just now underway and that means free agency and the draft will shape things quite a bit for all 32 NFL teams moving forward into the next several months. It will be interesting to see after those two big offseason events take place how they impact the Steelers’ odds.

Right after Super Bowl LVI was played a year ago, the Steelers were listed at +5000 at most online betting establishments when it came to their odds of winning Super Bowl LVII. They failed to make the playoffs this past season with a 9-8 record.