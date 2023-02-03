Rapoport: Broncos Request Interview With Steelers’ Brian Flores For DC Job

The Denver Broncos are the latest team to request an interview with Pittsburgh Steelers’ Senior Defensive Assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are looking at Flores as the potential DC on new head coach Sean Payton’s staff.

The Broncos are overhauling their coaching staff under Payton, who they traded for earlier in the week from the New Orleans Saints. Payton has reportedly met with current DC Ejiro Evero, a name who has garnered plenty of interest as a head coach around the league, though it seems possible Evero also returns to Denver. It seems Payton is evaluating his coaching staff by talking to the current group and potential outsiders with Flores being one of them.

Flores has been in demand this offseason. He interviewed to be the defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, and Minnesota Vikings. He’s also still in the running to be the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach, one of two teams who haven’t made an announcement to who they will hire. But the Cardinals have continued to interview candidates even after talking to Flores, perhaps putting cold water on the idea that he’ll be the guy. The Browns and Falcons have already hired defensive coordinators, closing those opportunities off. Now the Cardinals, Vikings, and Broncos remain.

Flores was hired by the Steelers in February of 2022 after being fired as the Miami Dolphins’ head coach. He worked closest with the Steelers’ inside linebackers this season. If he’s hired away, Pittsburgh will receive nothing in the form of draft compensation. So far, Pittsburgh’s coaching staff has seen very little turnover. The only change has been losing assistant coach Blaine Stewart, now the new tight ends coach at West Virginia.