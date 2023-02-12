Chiefs Vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII Open Discussion Thread

It’s almost time for Super Bowl LVII to get underway in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles and as promised, here is an open thread if you feel like discussing the game.

As the game goes on, the included Twitter feed will update with news and video highlights.

Personally, I have the Eagles beating the Chiefs 27-24. If you are up to it, feel free to post your final score prediction in the comments below prior to kickoff.

Super Bowl LVII Flip Card

Chiefs Inactives: QB Shane Buechele, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, DE Joshua Kaindoh, C Austin Reiter, T Darian Kinnard, TE Blake Bell, DE Malik Herring

Eagles Inactives: P Brett Kern, QB Ian Book, CB Josiah Scott, RB Trey Sermon, S Anthony Harris, LB Kyron Johnson, WR Greg Ward