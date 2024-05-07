The Eagles Nearly Drafted LB Jack Ham – Ray Didinger Explains Why They Didn’t

Linebacker Jack Ham is one of the pillars of the Steel Curtain defense and Pittsburgh Steelers dynasty. Part of a run of 1970s draft classes that are unparalleled, uncovering Hall of Famer after Hall of Famer. Alongside Jack Lambert and Andy Russell, behind that front four, no one moved the ball on the Steelers.

But had one Philadelphia Eagles scout gotten his way, Ham would’ve been playing on the other side of the state. Well-known commentator, author, and Philly native Ray Didinger joined The Steve Jones Show on Monday to share the story of how Ham nearly became an Eagle. And why the team passed on the chance.

“I remember the Eagles had a scout that really loved Jack Ham,” Didinger told Jones. “He had scouted him at Penn State and loved him and was pounding on the desk with the coaches to take Jack Ham when Jack came out. And the Eagles passed on him.”

From Penn State, Ham was a consensus All-American in 1970. Also serving as team captain, he racked up 91 tackles and four interceptions his final year in college and decades later, would be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Ham was hardly an unknown or unproductive prospect. But his size, listed at 6-1, 225 pounds, gave the Eagles pause.

“And [the scout] was just furious. He came into the room where the reporters were, where we were, and just was livid,” Didinger said. “He had been telling us all during the season how he loved Jack Ham. And he said, ‘I was pounding on the table in there for Jack Ham. And they wouldn’t take him. They said he’s too small. That guy’s going to be a great player.'”

Ham fell to the second round and 34th selection of the 1971 draft. Pittsburgh passed on him with the eighth overall pick to select speedy WR Frank Lewis. The Eagles selected fifth overall, taking DE Richard Harris instead. Harris flashed as a rookie but fizzled out, spending just three seasons with the team. By the time the Eagles picked again, Ham was long gone, a Steeler and one of the best to ever do it.

In fairness, the Eagles didn’t have a selection directly in front of the Steelers taking Ham. And even with the ’71 draft not being as dialed in compared to today, taking a second-round pick fifth overall would have been a stretch. Perhaps if the Eagles hadn’t made a terrible trade, they would’ve landed Ham.

Sometime earlier that year, or in late 1970, the Eagles sent a pair of second-round picks and a third-round pick to the Detroit Lions for QB Greg Barton. Despite throwing just one career pass to date, the Eagles tabbed him as their quarterback of the future. But Barton used an opt-out clause in his contract to make himself a free agent in May 1971 and three days later, he inked a four-year contract with the CFL Toronto Argonauts. The Eagles were left with nothing. As part of the deal, they have up the 30th overall pick to the Lions. If you want to go down the rabbit hole, check out JaguarGator 9’s YouTube channel, a fun compilation of quirky NFL moments. It’s a story extra funny considering the Steelers just passed on G. Barton in the draft, Duke center Graham Barton.

Had Philadelphia kept its picks, there’s a chance that scout could’ve convinced the coaches to draft Ham. Or perhaps the Eagles would’ve maintained Ham wasn’t big enough and passed.

Jack Ham too small. Jack Lambert too skinny. The Steelers didn’t think so. And they landed two of the greatest to ever play the game.