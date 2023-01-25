Watch: How Offenses Adjusted To Alex Highsmith (And How He Must Adjust Back)

Bringing you another video today. About a month ago I discussed Alex Highsmith’s potent inside spin move. But by year’s end, offensive tackles began to sit on and anticipate Highsmith’s go-to move in critical situations. He ended the year going 0/7 on these spins over the final three weeks.

Here, we examine all seven of those rushes and what Highsmith can do to counter it next season.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

