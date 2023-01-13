The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Signings, News, Cap Update, Offensive URFAs, Wild Card Picks, Listener Emails, & More

Season 13, Episode 74 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about it being Friday as it relates to Matt Canada still being the offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers have made a total of 17 Reserve/Future contract signings to date so Alex and I go over the recent seven players who were signed since the Wednesday show. There is other news related to the Steelers that Alex and I cover early in this show.

With a working Rule of 51 now in place, I recap the Steelers’ 2023 salary cap position heading into the weekend. Alex and I then go over the key and most likely players who could be cut by March 15 to clear salary cap space. We also talk about if the Steelers would entertain binning back quarterback Joshua Dobbs this offseason should they decide to move on from quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the coming weeks.

The Steelers have eight players on offense who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents this offseason so Alex and I recap that list one-by-one and attempt to predict the outcome of each along the way. It makes for a long and interesting discussion.

Super Wild Card weekend is almost upon us once again so Alex and I make our picks against the spread when it comes to the six games that will be played on Saturday and Sunday.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post and as usual, we close down this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

