Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,295)

Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what's on our minds.
For Episode 1,295 on this Thursday afternoon, I credit second-year cornerback Joey Porter Jr. for stepping up and taking on an additional responsibility on special teams.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1295)
