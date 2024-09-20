The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Chargers, Injury Report, Coordinator Comments, Week 3 Picks & More

Season 15, Episode 27 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers as they continue to prepare for their Week 3 Sunday home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

We go over the Steelers’ Thursday injury report and how important Friday will be for rookie WR Roman Wilson, who is looking to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Chargers. We discuss the Steelers not having TE MyCole Pruitt Sunday due to knee injury and if that is a huge concern overall. We also talk about TE Rodney Williams being signed off the team’s practice squad a few days ago and what the Steelers’ Sunday inactive list is shaping up to look like.

On Thursday, we heard from two of the Steelers’ coordinators, Arthur Smith and Teryl Austin. As usual, Alex and I recap the few main talking points top come out of those media sessions.

Alex and I welcome Daniel Popper of The Athletic to the show on Friday, and he helps us get started with a preview of the Steelers’ home game against the Chargers. Popper has covered the Chargers for quite some time and that means he has a great pulse on the team. At the end of our talk with Popper, he gives us his score prediction for the game between the Steelers and the Chargers.

If not already doing so, make sure to follow Daniel on X/Twitter at @danielrpopper and make sure to read his work online here: https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/author/daniel-popper/

After finishing with Popper, Alex and I provide our own preview of the Steelers-Chargers game. We break down what are looking for out of both teams on both sides of the football.

Alex and I then give our picks against the spread for all of the Week 3 NFL games. We also give our score predictions for Steelers-Chargers to end that segment.

This 124-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

